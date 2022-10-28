The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two crashes involving school buses on Oct. 27, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and Charles public school system.
According to the release from the school system, both collisions happened during the 2 p.m. hour.
The first crash took place at around 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Crain Highway and Marshall Corner Road.
According to Bill Smith with Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS, the driver of a Ford passenger car had a medical emergency and went through a red light, striking another vehicle and a Charles public school bus.
The driver and about seven students from the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center were taken to the hospital for precautionary evaluation, according to the release.
The driver of the Ford was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment while the operator of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call sheriff's office Cpl. R. Brooks at 301-932-3056.
At 2:45 p.m. a second crash involving a school bus was reported on Crain Highway near the area of Substation Road in Waldorf.
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the collision involved several passenger cars and a school bus with students from Thomas Stone High School.
According to the school system, a small number of students reported minor injuries and were either released to parents or transported home on a backup school bus.
Parents of students involved in both crashes were notified by the school system.
Both crashes are under investigation by the Charles county Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit.