Passenger car involved in crash

This Ford was involved with a crash involving a school bus on the intersection of Crain Highway and Marshall Corner Road on Oct. 27.

 STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two crashes involving school buses on Oct. 27, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and Charles public school system.

According to the release from the school system, both collisions happened during the 2 p.m. hour.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews