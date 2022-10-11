Crawford
A former small business owner is making a third attempt at a seat on the Charles County commissioners board.
Joe Crawford, 68, of Bryantown filed to run earlier this year as a Republican challenger to current Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D).
This is Crawford’s third attempt at a commissioner seat after unsuccessful runs in 2006 and 2018.
Crawford said he decided to run again to change the direction in how the county is going.
“We’re still one of the highest, if not the highest taxed county, in the state,” Crawford said.
He said the county needed to lower taxes to help residents during the current high inflation.
On transportation, which is a major pillar of Crawford’s campaign, he said the county needed to be focused on what it was going to do now and in the future.
“Transportation is something we need to constantly focus on,” Crawford said.
Crawford also said he was opposed to any move to bring a charter form of government to Charles County.
“We don’t need somebody to be a king of the county. We need leadership in the county,” he said.
Crawford also stated he would be in favor of “well thought through” environmental policies for the county.
He said residents should choose him because, “I would work hard to broadly support families economically and in our schools."
