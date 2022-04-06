For the last eight years, the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center in La Plata has served to create opportunities for children and adults to provide arts programs for Charles residents.
For Georgia Bonney, executive director, the program was born out of a need to fill a gap in the county’s creative arts programs for students.
“It’s about helping children broaden their horizons,” Bonney said.
But the center’s staff are scrambling to find a new location after Bonney was informed they had to leave their current location at 206 Washington Avenue as the building is scheduled to be demolished ahead of construction of the new La Plata library.
Bonney said she received the original notice to leave in 60 days at the beginning of March, though the center was granted an extension of the lease to June 18 to allow the center to finish out its current slate of programs.
Bonney said she understood the lease on her current property was temporary, but was confused as to why the center needed to vacate with plans for the library still in the early design phases.
A letter writing campaign for parents was quickly organized asking for additional time in the current location and a request for support from the town to locate an alternate venue for the center.
“I feel like this center is the first step to somebody going to Island Music or Port Tobacco Players or the Mattawoman Arts Center,” Peg Kolm of Indian Head said.
Kolm looked into the center as way to find activities for her daughter, Kate Kolm, 31, who has a rare condition known as CHARGE syndrome that stunted her growth and left her completely deaf and legally blind.
Peg Kolm said the center was extremely welcoming of her daughter.
“The class has been very empowering for my daughter because she’s made some really cool objects that she recognizes and likes,” the mother said.
The town of La Plata released a statement to Southern Maryland News stating that the town provided the current temporary space to assist the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center while they searched for a permanent home.
“This short-term lease was intended to end once the county and town signed an agreement for a new library. After years of hard work and collaboration and a signed lease, we are excited to move forward with planning and constructing of the long-awaited, state-of-the-art library,” the statement read.
The statement added that “Mayor [Jeannine] James stated that the town strongly supports arts organizations and the creative expression that contributes to the health and vibrancy of our community. We wish NCAC continued success in their new home.”
Bonney and dozens of parents were in attendance at the Charles County commissioners’ first-quarter town hall on March 30 to lobby for assistance from the county in finding a new location.
The commissioners gave their support for the center and the arts in the county as a whole.
“We support conceptually the idea of an arts center,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said during the meeting. “When you have a strong arts community, you have a vibrant community.”
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) also voiced her support.
“We will do our best to figure out a solution if not long term, definitely short term,” Stewart said.
