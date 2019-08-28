For many people, once they’re out of prison, their sentence tends to follow them wherever they go in unexpected ways.
Different means of mitigating the effects on life after serving one’s sentence — and many of the associated struggles — was the topic on hand Thursday afternoon in a conference room at the county’s Department of Social Services in La Plata, where House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) convened a roundtable discussion on the subject in conjunction with Point of Change Jail and Street Ministry. Hoyer, local officials and some of those who work closely with the county’s past offenders discussed everything from broad problems facing the country’s criminal justice system to the unanticipated hardships that come up after people have served their sentences and are trying to re-enter society.
The hour-long discussion featured input from community members including officials, members of the clergy and some who have served time in prison themselves and now work with people going through the same thing. Hoyer said he was motivated to participate in the discussion by the feeling that “in some ways, our criminal justice system is incredibly broken.” The system is also wracked with inequalities, Hoyer said: For example, despite making up 12% of the national population, African Americans account for 33% of those incarcerated.
When going through the courts, Hoyer said, people of color often do not receive a fair shake. Hoyer acknowledged that policies like mandatory minimum sentences — “some of which I voted for” — have led to “overworked” public defenders’ offices and an overly-taxed and underfunded legal system that makes it harder for people from disadvantaged populations to get the fair representation they deserve.
Meanwhile, Hoyer said, there is also a clear disparity between how people of color and “wealthier, whiter defendants” are treated: They get lighter sentences because they can afford the type of representation that affords them that chance.
However grim that is, Hoyer said, hope is far from lost. “Bipartisan” solutions like the 2018 First Step Act, which aims to reduce recidivism in the federal prisons, are proof that people are working together to try and reform the broken system, he said.
“That, of course, was just the first step,” Hoyer said. The next step is reforming sentences for non-violent offenders and working to “reverse some of those bad policies” that led to decades-long incarceration for many of them.
“The real difference was who used cocaine and who used crack,” Hoyer said of past attitudes toward drug crimes, specifically. “We haven’t made it right yet but we’ve come a long way.”
Hoyer invoked former Maryland governor and Vice President Spiro Agnew, whom he quoted as saying in his inaugural gubernatorial address, “The cost of failure far exceeds the price of pride.” That statement, Hoyer said, had long stuck with him. He urged working together to help prevent “a life of failure” for past offenders.
“We’re here because you care, and that’s what I love about this,” said the Rev. John Lewis, the founder of Point of Change. “The truth is you’re the ones making an impact. ... And we have elected officials here who care about what we do.”
Although Lewis noted “you don’t have to be an elected official to do good for people,” he encouraged the people in the room who work every day to share their views with the officials there, calling the day an opportunity for everyone to band together to start working toward real, meaningful systematic change. He pointed to the fact that everyone from Sheriffs Troy D. Berry (D) of Charles County and Mike Evans (R) of Calvert County to three Charles County Circuit Court judges were present at the table and in the audience as evidence their voices could be heard today by people with the power to help them.
Robust support for societal re-entry programs, Lewis said, would be both a good starting point for enacting lasting change and providing a path forward for offenders after they’ve served their sentences. In Charles County, he said, Point of Change and other organizations that support the same population, like LifeStyles of Maryland and the Jude House, often share people amongst themselves just to ensure they all have enough resources.
These groups all want to work to reduce not just jail recidivism but criminal recidivism as a whole, Lewis said: It’s not enough to keep people out of jail, but rather society should focus on helping them avoid criminal activity altogether.
A large portion of the discussion centered on the subject of “ban the box” legislation, which would ban employers from including a section on job applications that inquires about one’s criminal history. The removal of those questions, county Democratic Central Committee member Vontasha Simms said, could “greatly help those trying to get acclimated back to society” by removing what is often used as a discriminatory barrier.
“A lot of the time, these people do want to get jobs. They do want to be employed,” Simms said. “But oftentimes, their record or their background stops them from doing that and leads them into the other activities we don’t want them to do that land them back in jail and increase the recidivism rate.”
Jude House employee Shalonda Jackson said she encountered that struggle firsthand after she was finished serving a prison sentence in 2009. Many companies, Jackson said, fail to look beyond someone’s background and so many people trying to get their lives in order are never afforded the chance to do so.
“It doesn’t matter what box you check. They’re going to go back and check,” Jackson said.
Community member Robert Price also shared his story of struggling to get on his feet after he was released from a lengthy sentence: He went in as a teenager, Price said, and came out as an adult man unprepared in many ways for the new world he’d entered. Getting adjusted was a struggle, he said, and he feels he only succeeded because he had a strong support network in his loved ones.
“I’ve been on that other side,” Price said. “We’ve got to work with them before they come out to help get their minds straight.”
Sometimes, even something as seemingly mundane as obtaining a driver’s license or state identification can be a challenge. One of the community participants, Chevist Mitchell, shared the story of the struggle it took to enroll his brother in a re-entry program in Texas.
“All I needed to do was put him on a plane and fly him down there,” Mitchell said. “He was ready and willing to do what he needed to do to get clean, get his life together.”
Mitchell was helping his brother collect the requisite papers when, at a Social Security Administration office, he encountered the first roadblock: A state ID was needed to get a Social Security card issued. Mitchell then went to a Motor Vehicle Administration office in Maryland, where he learned a Social Security card was needed to secure a new state ID.
“I can’t imagine how we overcome these obstacles if you can’t even get an ID,” Mitchell said. “It took all my creative speaking abilities to get her to create that ID. ... She just said a couple of words to one of the people at one of the desks, and all of a sudden all the roadblocks were gone. And that was all it took to change my brother’s life.”
Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) encouraged those present to attend an upcoming community forum Sept. 10, which Collins said would focus on giving the county’s citizen the chance to share with the board types of legislation they’d like to see enacted for the betterment of the county. Lewis seconded Collins’ suggestion, and invited all there to contact him if they wanted to get together ahead of the forum to come up with ideas to present together.
“This is just the beginning of something bigger,” Lewis said. “We don’t have to ask permission to help people.”
