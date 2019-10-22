Members of the Charles County delegation to the General Assembly heard requests for state bond funding from the College of Southern Maryland, the Southern Maryland Carousel Group and an American Legion post, among other organizations, during a public meeting in Waldorf last week.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) chaired the delegation’s annual bond initiative hearing Tuesday evening at the Waldorf West Library, which was also attended by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) and Mark Hamilton, chief of staff for Del. Elizabeth “Susie” Proctor (D-Charles, Prince George’s).
“Our job, and we take it very seriously, is to make sure we get our part of the pie, and bring it back to our citizens,” Davis said during her opening remarks. “Because you guys are aware of what’s going on and you’re here with your proposals, it makes our jobs a lot easier.”
Patterson explained that bond initiatives are intended for public projects that involve the acquisition or improvement of land or buildings and must have a service life of at least 15 years. Sponsorship by the delegation is a prerequisite for a bond project to be considered for inclusion.
“When you’re looking at the process it may seem complicated, but it’s very clear in the directive in terms of what the ... General Assembly [allows],” Patterson explained.
The General Assembly includes bond-funded projects in the state’s annual budget for capital expenses. Last year, according to the Department of Legislative Services, legislators evaluated 262 bond requests totaling over $69.6 million. To cut down on the time required to deal with so many requests, as of last year the General Assembly began treating bond proposals as amendments to the capital budget bill rather than as separate pieces of legislation.
While most of the bond-funded projects submitted by county delegations receive at least some funding, only around 30% receive the full amount requested.
The College of Southern Maryland is seeking $250,000 to complete the buildout of its new Velocity Center, which is scheduled to open early next year on the site of the old Ely’s Warehouse on Route 210 in Indian Head.
When completed, the $2.1 million center will feature a lab that can be used by CSM students and robotics clubs as well as a space for Naval Support Facility Indian Head personnel to conduct research and security operations. The facility will also include space that can be rented by local organizations and businesses.
CSM spokesperson Karen Smith Hupp explained that $650,000 has been secured for the project so far, with additional funding to come from a Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development grant.
The American Legion Randolph Furey Post 170, located in Indian Head, approached the delegation seeking $250,000 to help it repair the post’s roof and parking lot, and for several other smaller improvements. Ellis encouraged the post to submit each of the repairs as a separate project.
Southern Maryland Carousel Group president Burkey Boggs asked the delegation for $300,000 to add to the other grant funds it has raised in its efforts to help it acquire a permanent home for its proposed carousel and woodworking shop.
La Plata Councilwoman Paddy Mudd, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s bond initiative hearing, told the delegation that the town is in discussions with the carousel group over the possibility of basing the organization in the new La Plata Library, which is in the early stages of development. A final location for the library has yet to be selected.
Ellis encouraged the organization to obtain a formal memorandum of understanding with the town over the proposed location, which would help the delegation make its case for getting the funding included in the capital budget.
The local chapter of the National Association for Black Veterans sought funds to pay a driver for the organization’s van that transports veterans to and from medical appointments, which is a purpose that is not covered by bond bills. The delegation offered to work with the organization to identify other sources of funding.
The delegation will also take up the organization’s proposal to establish a veterans center in Charles County so that residents do not have to travel to Washington, D.C., or Baltimore to address issues with their benefits.
This year’s General Assembly session begins on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Budget committees in the Senate and House of Delegates typically hold hearings on bond initiatives in March, and then the chambers will vote on the final capital budget bill in mid-April as the session draws to a close.
