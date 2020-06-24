CSM approves $60.5 million budget

The College of Southern Maryland’s board of trustees approved the school’s $60.5 million budget — including a freeze on tuition — for fiscal 2021 last week.
The community college reports the $60,556,232 is 8.6% less than the current budget, which was based on the tuition and funding from the state and three Southern Maryland counties. The fiscal 2020 budget, which concludes at the end of June, was nearly $66.26 million, which was a slight increase from the previous year.
The fiscal 2021 budget keeps tuition rates at the same prices as they were in 2019 — $131 per credit, and the combined fees stay at 25% of tuition. Fees for online courses have been waived for the upcoming fall semester.
The University System of Maryland also announced this week it is freezing its tuition and room and board rates for the 2020-2021 school year due to the pandemic. The rates will remain the same as the previous academic year.
St. Mary’s County gave CSM $10.8 million, Charles County gave $9.9 million and Calvert County gave $4.6 million.
CSM states its budget revenue consists of 33% tuition and fees, 31% county appropriations, 29% state appropriations and the remaining 7% from other sources. However, those percentages could change as the college learns more about the economic impact from COVID-19.
“The reality is we do not really know yet what the financial impact of the pandemic will be on our students or our institution,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said in a press release. “The state of Maryland and our three counties have kept us mostly whole in their budgets, but they may have to do mid-year adjustments, if tax revenues don’t materialize. Likewise, our enrollment is uncertain.”
Back in April, CSM announced it was freezing its tuition and hiring as a result of the coronavirus. The president said at the time many college operations had to be suspended or temporarily reduced.
Summer and fall semester course fees were waived, 20 or more year employees were offered a voluntary separation incentive and all employees were offered a voluntary workload reduction. This week’s press release states those incentives are still on-going.
The college had over 500 full-time employees, and roughly 13% of them were eligible for the program.
“CSM leadership, faculty and staff have shown amazing commitment to our students in these unprecedented times. Their collective, and ongoing, response to this pandemic shines a light on their compassion, resiliency, and commitment to our learners and our community. The CSM team are forward-thinkers and they have the board’s full support, respect, and gratitude,” Ted Harwood, CSM’s board of trustee chair, said in an April press release.
The cost of tuition is $229 per credit for Maryland students outside the tri-county region and $294 per credit for out-of-state residents, plus associated fees.
“I suspect we will be making mid-year budget adjustments, depending upon state and county allocations and enrollment,” Murphy said in this week’s press release. “We remain committed to helping students find ways to complete their education at CSM. We have several initiatives underway to assist with retention and will be announcing additional financial support for students in the near future.”
