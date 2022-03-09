The College of Southern Maryland supported 4,236 jobs and adding $259 million in income to the region’s economy in fiscal 2019.
Those findings were apart of a broader study on the economic impact of the regional community college during a “State of the College” presentation on Tuesday.
“We all need to share in the jewel that we have in CSM,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) said during Tuesday’s presentation.
Maureen Murphy, president of CSM, presented the Charles commissioners with a 10-minute video on the state of the college.
The presentation also highlighted the economic impact of the college with campuses in La Plata, Prince Frederick and Leonardtown as well as the newly operational Hughesville campus.
The numbers were tabulated based on the last non-pandemic affected school year of 2018-2019 and used a combination of investment and economic impact analysis to calculate the benefits provided by the college.
Of the $259 million in added income, $196 million came from the alumni impact of increased earnings of College of Southern Maryland alumni and the businesses they work for.
Another $54.5 million was added through operations spending of the college, supporting another 1,240 jobs.
Student spending by individuals attracted to or kept in the area added another $7.8 million in income to the economy and supported 169 jobs.
Construction spending, which included work to maintain existing facilities and other work to facilitate educational needs, added an impact of $322,900 to the economy and supported five jobs.
According to the study, funds spent on groceries, housing and other living expenses at regional businesses by students went into the analysis of the report.
The short video narrated by Murphy also touched on the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused an “unprecedented level of disruption” to campus activities.
“We have pivoted our focus, shifted resources and adapted to new ways of learning, keeping the community college experience alive for Southern Maryland,” Murphy said.
College of Southern Maryland transitioned to mask optional at all of its campuses on March 8 after the school met the 85% threshold for vaccinations and local positivity and case rates fell, according to the college’s COVID-19 information page.
The campuses still recommend six feet of physical distancing as well as mandating a vaccination requirement that began in January this year.
News of the college’s economic impact was provided a month after the hearing for the controversial Senate Bill 136, presented by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) in the Maryland General Assembly. If passed, it would separate the La Plata campus into a standalone Charles County Community College.
SB 136 appeared before the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee on Feb. 9, but has not received a vote as of reporting.
County commissioners sent a letter of opposition to the bill ahead of that meeting. College officials and other state elected officials have said they do not support the bill.
