The Charles County commissioners voted unanimously this week to send a letter voicing opposition to a bill by Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) that would turn the Charles County campuses of the College of Southern Maryland into a standalone college.
Senate Bill 136 would establish Charles County Community College, ending an over two-decade long partnership between Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties to create a regional community college.
“We were blindsided by Sen. Ellis’ introduction of SB 136. Our door remains open, and as always, we welcome conversations with our elected officials about the college,” college spokesperson Angela Walters Small wrote in response to a request for comment by Southern Maryland News.
According to the statement, college officials “do not support dismantling the College of Southern Maryland for a number of reasons. CSM mirrors Southern Maryland’s identity. ... We don’t see county boundaries when it comes to our transformative work or our commitment to helping students achieve their goals.”
Ellis told Southern Maryland News in January the bill was in response to certain resources disappearing from the Charles campus in La Plata including the closure of the childcare center and the aquatics program.
“A lot of parents have spoke to me about this and they’re concerned with the child center closing and the pool and the aquatic center closing,” the state senator said.
Ellis also said that the removal of stem courses also factored into the decision.
Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said one of the major challenges for this bill was ownership of the Charles County facility.
“Of the question of assets, there is a presumption that those facilities can be easily transferred over, but, the board of trustees [of CSM] is the actual owner of the facility,” Collins said.
According to information provided by CSM, each year the economic contribution of the College of Southern Maryland supports more than 4,200 jobs. That translates into earnings that impact 1 in every 39 people who work in Southern Maryland.
“Having separate colleges would limit our students’ opportunities; create unneeded chaos for our most vulnerable students who are already struggling in this pandemic; and be fiscally irresponsible – resulting in financial burdens that would transfer to our students, and every taxpayer,” according to the CSM statement
Agritourism proposal rejected by delegation
A proposal to reintroduce legislation that would let Charles County allow existing agricultural buildings to be used without requiring a building permit will not move forward to the General Assembly.
The Charles County commissioners were informed of the decision by Danielle Mitchell, associate county attorney, during a legislative update during Tuesday’s commissioner meeting.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III disagreed with the decision made by the legislative delegation’s decision.
“I’m trying to understand how our delegation can vote for Prince George’s and St. Mary’s to have it, yet we can’t have it for Charles County?” Bowling said.
Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) said they supported diversity of businesses in the county, but the delegation unanimously declined to bring the proposal to Annapolis due to concerns from home owners associations about the location of certain facilities, and associated noise and sewage concerns.
Patterson said a modified proposal that alleviated these issues would be more favorable to the delegation.
The proposal was the only commissioner proposal not to move forward; eight have moved forward to the bill drafting process, including a proposal to enable the use of public-private partnership process for school construction projects.
A bill draft means a proposal is being written up into a proper bill by the Department of Legislative Services before it is introduced to the General Assembly.
The school construction proposal is the only bill draft so far to be received by the delegation, which is waiting for bill drafts on six others.
Those include proposals that would change county liquor laws to allow certain restaurant liquor license holders to obtain a second Class B license and allow the removal of a license from an establishment until a suitable replacement license holder was found.
A proposal for implementation of a tax credit for volunteer fire and emergency medical service personnel is on hold while legislators wait for more information on how the credit will be funded.
