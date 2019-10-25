The College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus was open for business Wednesday as the first day of Charles County Public Schools’ annual Career and Technology Education Student Exploration Showcase kicked off inside CSM’s Center for Business and Industry, where high school students greeted dozens of eighth graders with fun exhibits and hands-on demonstrations.
“It’s everything in one spot for three days,” Jennifer Condo, a 15-year school system veteran who is currently housed at North Point where she spearheads the CTE program countywide, told the Maryland Independent via phone last month. “We just think that’s fantastic because some of our kids are not always going to have that opportunity to even go explore or see something. But we can give them that by opening their eyes when they arrive to a real college campus and see that it’s legit.”
The three-day showcase, held Oct. 23-25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., features a program overview in the auditorium of CSM’s fine arts center. CTE representatives spoke about various programs, scholarships, future career opportunities and the school system’s application process. Visiting eighth graders were split into two groups as they took turns rotating between buildings.
“It’s neat on so many levels,” Condo said. “There’s two different models and then there’s another piece where we have classes that surround career and technical education in all of our high schools.”
The school system offers in-house CTE programs which include 17 different options at North Point High School; the first-ever Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education initiative offered at Maurice J. McDonough High; five half-day courses at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center; as well as other programs at schools eighth-graders are set to attend next year.
Condo said the opportunities are endless for Charles County students, especially in terms of making their resumes stand out.According to Condo, there is “a lot of emphasis on North Point” being the designated school for housing CTE programs, which leads to “less concentration on the opportunities” offered at Stethem and other schools. But that’s why she aims to educate families whose child may be discouraged.
“We have fantastic opportunities for students,” said Condo. “We have programs at North Point where students can apply in eighth grade and then they have to go through a process. That application window is going to be opening in November. We also have students that are eligible to apply for programs in 10th grade, and those programs are based out of the Stethem Educational Center in Pomfret.”
“We’re just explaining to the kids what we do in class and what we’re learning,” said Erica Jones, a senior from St. Charles High School who is in Stethem’s HVAC program. “I’ve always liked working with architecture and stuff that has to do with buildings. This is kind of like a [stepping stone] to something that I really enjoy.”
Jones plans to attend a two-year trade school that offers HVAC and architectural engineering, with the goal of completing all requirements that would enable her to run her own company one day, she said.
“If you’re really into engineering and getting down and dirty,” Jones said, “then you should really think about doing something like this.”
The two middle schools that participated in Wednesday’s showcase included nearby Milton M. Somers and Benjamin Stoddert, which is located in Waldorf. CTE students from Stethem and the county’s seven high schools shared personal experiences and advice with the eighth-graders.
When it comes to manufacturing engineering, North Point students Omar Hill and Sean Wells emphasized the importance of following proper protocol and having a mechanical aptitude. From precision measuring and welding to planning and designing prototypes using metal fabrication, the boys said craftsmanship is a key aspect of the program that can help individuals earn up to five college credits.
Hill, 16, said, “You have to know how to draw. You have to know what you want to do and how to design it which is very critical to this class. My favorite part is just going through the process. I like to put ideas on paper and learn how to execute and make my product better.”
Students who enroll in North Point’s manufacturing engineering program not only get certified for welding, but also have an opportunity to draw and bring their concepts to life.
Projects vary by grade level and entail whatever students can think of — building and restructuring planes, helicopters, boats, trains or using solely hand tools to create birdhouses, according to Hill.
Wells, a former Boy Scout who aspires to attend the California Institute of Technology, said he has always enjoyed working with wood and wanted to carry on that passion when he got older.
“There are a lot of opportunities for manufacturing and to get certifications at our school. We do a lot of drawing in this class,” Wells said. “If you’re really good at drawing, it’ll be the perfect class for you.”
For other students like D’Shaun Tyler and Taylor Estep, both 17, learning about physical rehabilitation at Stethem through a hands-on approach is where passion meets purpose. Estep plans to major in kinesiology and work as a physical therapist for a sports team, while Tyler dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon.
“I was in the program last year so I got to do a lot of in-class stuff. But this year, my favorite part will be the internships which is more hands on and allows us to experience more inside the field,” Estep said. “Most students in the CTE programs at Stethem have drive and the desire to be something, and taking that extra step to make that happen for themselves.”
“If you like physical science and want to help others [cope] with injuries or people who have been through traumatic experiences,” Tyler said. “[The physical rehabilitation program] is definitely a great way to learn something.”
New to the school system’s CTE roster this year is McDonough’s agricultural science, or CASE, program, which teacher Kelly Bryant is excited to be a part of during her first year there. Bryant said the best part is having an opportunity to collaborate with other educators throughout Maryland who have attended annual agriculture conferences.
McDonough is unique, according to Bryant, because of the natural resources that are available right outside its classroom doors including woods and creeks.
Students have an opportunity to test water, plants and also “see what’s native to the area” as part of the CASE program, she said.
“I like the teamwork and more of the hands-on stuff that you get,” said 15-year-old Tameya Spinner. “You may not really know what you want to do yet, but it helps broaden your knowledge of certain things.”
“We’re not just sitting in a classroom taking notes. We’re doing things and constantly moving around,” added. “Students should care about [the CASE] program because it opens their eyes to everything around them including plants, animals and water. It’s good to educate people, especially the next generation coming up, because they will have an effect on the environment the most.”Eighth-graders interested in any one of North Point’s 17 CTE programs are invited to attend an open house at the school on Nov. 20, which will be held at 6 p.m.
The window to apply begins at 8 a.m. on Nov. 25 and ends at 3 p.m. on Dec. 20.
For more information, go to www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php.
