The Alexander Cafe at the College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus had to temporarily cease all operations from Feb. 13-17 due to a complaint about pest infestation and subsequent violations cited by the county health department. Students were accommodated with boxed lunches, micro-food pantries as well as grab-and-go choices at CSM’s bookstore and new Clarity Coffee House.
“An inspection resulted in us having to make some corrections over the weekend,” CSM media relations manager Angela Small told the Maryland Independent via email on Feb. 19, one day after the cafe reopened. “The box lunches were to help bridge the gap until we could reopen.”
According to a 10-page food service monitoring and observation report emailed Monday morning to the Maryland Independent, health inspectors noted that “dead roaches” as well as “live and active [ones] at several life stages” were observed all over CSM’s cafeteria during a site visit on Feb. 13. In addition, “residential pest control supplies” located onsite were “not properly labeled.”
Other violations discovered in the facility included missing ceiling tiles; damaged wall coves; holes and gaps in walls around doors; debris under cabinets, worktables, sinks and dry storage area; leaks and standing water throughout kitchen area; and having water damaged ceiling tiles in a dry storage area. All equipment had to be covered, taped and sealed in preparation for an “aerosol treatment,” among other things “in accordance with pest control service guidelines,” according to the report.
Charles County Environmental Health Director Lisa Laschalt said a food service license can be “summarily” suspended when facilities have “any uncorrected, critical violations” and must be shut down accordingly, which was the case for CSM. Food contact surfaces inside of the cafeteria were contaminated by roach activity, a critical violation that Laschalt emphasized could not be “immediately remedied.”
CSM took immediate action by coordinating an aerosol treatment with its contracted pest control company, which health department officials were able to verify during their Feb. 13 site visit, according to Laschalt.
“They were actually onsite when we were onsite,” Laschalt confirmed via phone on Monday.
In terms of food being “separated and protected from adulteration, spoilage and contamination,” a facility inspection report dated Feb. 13 showed that CSM was not in compliance with chapter 10.15.03.02 of the Code of Maryland Regulations, otherwise known as COMAR. Another observation report pointed out that CSM’s food services articles, equipment/food prep surfaces and some single-use articles — which included utensils and other equipment found unsealed and unprotected — were all contaminated “by insect pests.”
Consequently, the Alexander Cafe’s food service license was “summarily suspended until further notice,” as noted in a closure statement which CSM auxiliary services executive director Marcy Gannon received the same day.
The aerosol treatment began the following Friday, Feb. 14, and continued over the weekend. Health department officials then returned to inspect the Alexander Cafe on the morning of Feb. 17, Laschalt said, “to make sure there were no active pests left.”
In a follow-up report dated Feb. 17, Laschalt deemed that the Alexander Cafe was “okay to resume operation.” However, she said inspection frequency will be increased to “every 1-2 weeks until reduction is determined as appropriate.”
“We’ll be seeing them weekly and then reducing [our inspections] to every other week, and then down to monthly,” she said, “until we’re certain that the issue is stabilized.”
CSM’s pest control contractor conducted a follow-up visit on Feb. 20. Laschalt noted in a separate report that “some dead roaches” were discovered “on non-food contact surfaces” including a trash can dolly, equipment cart/table and refrigerator drain pan. Scheduled repairs to walls, ceiling and door sweeps inside the Alexander Cafe are in process.
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY