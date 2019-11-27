The College of Southern Maryland is seeking endorsement from commissioners in all three Southern Maryland counties to have Code 16-610, which currently allows colleges to only expend county funds in the county providing those funds, amended by the legislature so that the college can use its operating dollars more flexibly through a unified budget and have better predictability of funding.
CSM President Maureen Murphy, along with Shawn Coates and Lois DiNatale, Charles County members of the college’s board of trustees, gave a briefing to the Charles County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 19. During their presentation, the three noted that amending this legislation will allow the college to “respond nimbly to students’ needs and will save money through efficiencies,” as 40% of CSM students attend two or more locations and another 40% take online classes.
“Currently, Maryland Code 16-610 restricts county allocations to county locations regardless of where the students attend. This made sense in 1999, but it doesn’t make any sense today,” DiNatale said. “We seek an amendment that will allow us to use our operating dollars more flexibly since we are a highly desired, regional college. Our students’ success, academic excellence and financial and operational efficiency are core expectations of the board of trustees. This proposed legislation is tied to all major CSM initiatives for this year.”
According to an Oct. 23 letter from Calvert County attorney John Norris addressed to Calvert’s commissioners, the “budget unification would allow CSM to use its funding more strategically in the fulfillment of its mission,” as the college “may only expend the county funds budgeted for it in the county providing those funds, with a few exceptions such as indirect costs.”
In addition, Norris said “parity of contribution to expenditure at any one campus is assured through CSM Trustee oversight and a periodic reconciliation, as well as a memorandum of understanding.” The budget forecasting proposal establishes a baseline for each county, which requires that “no county may budget less than it had for this year, [fiscal year] 2020, absent a catastrophic event,” the letter also noted.
The fiscal impact of this legislation, according to Norris, is “no change except that a baseline is established that does not, today, exist in law.”
“Right now, each of the counties has their own separate budget and the funds cannot be transferred from county to county at the same time,” Coates said. “With your support for this amendment, it most certainly will [allow us to use the funds] in a much more optimal way, and will be much more efficient and effective.”
Regarding capital funding, there will be no changes and it will not be part of Maryland Code 16-610. Counties supporting single-county colleges have a 50% match, and each county in Southern Maryland supports capital projects within its borders. Counties supporting regional colleges have a 25% match to state capital funds, as addressed in Maryland Code 11-105(j)(6), according to the Nov. 19 presentation.
DiNatale said one of CSM’s main goals for this year is to “function as one major college.”
The board of trustees in all three counties not only “unanimously support budget unification and legislation,” but would also “like to see a funding formula for future operating increases,” she said.
“As trustees in the college, it’s our fiduciary duty to ensure equity across the college and that our resources are allocated fairly to support student needs in all of Southern Maryland,” said DiNatale. “The current situation of three separate budgets inhibits our flexibility to serve our students as they need it, regardless of their location. In addition, we truly cannot fulfill our one college mission with the current three-budget scenarios.”
In his letter, Norris offered several topics to start a discussion regarding how a memorandum of understanding — which is expected to be finalized by September 2020 between CSM and the counties that support it — could address topics too cumbersome for state legislation, which he said would benefit all parties. The topics include equality of contribution to benefit each county; the effect of changes in tuition rates on contributions from the counties; enrollment; defining economic hardship for a county; and automatic growth of the funding floor for 2020.
In terms of what will stay the same in CSM’s newly proposed legislation, the college will continue to make its annual budget request to each county for consideration by the commissioners in the budget process. The county may approve, modify or deny any funding request above the maintenance of effort, just as it always has done, according to the Nov. 19 presentation.
In addition, the baseline maintenance of effort will be the 2020 budget for each county, and each county’s maintenance of effort is set based on the previous year’s allocation as defined in Maryland Code 16-305. Counties, however, are not responsible for any other county’s funding as CSM will continue to provide an annual report to each county.
“The maintenance of effort part of the Maryland code has been the same since community colleges were established. This is part of the original legislation establishing us,” Murphy said. “It has never changed. We’re not seeking to change that.”
“I’m just wondering how the amount of the budget is actually determined every year,” Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) said. “A lot of your students are Charles County students. What kind of assurances will we get ... that our money is going to be used for Charles County residents and buildings and employees in Charles County?”
Murphy responded by saying that “statutorily,” CSM has trustees, three from each county, who act as both the “governing body” and “check and balance” system in making sure the college is using its resources equitably.
“The memorandum of understanding would ideally provide all three counties some degree of comfort,” Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said, “in terms of addressing some of the more specific financial impacts associated with this legislation.”
When CSM was regionalized 20 years ago, Murphy said, “the assumption was that students of a particular county would attend the campus in that county.” However, she said “that is not what students are doing” as technology has “increasingly” changed learning behaviors.
“We want to have clarity around what we do and we want you to feel assured that we are using the funds appropriately,” Murphy emphasized. “I think that’s a matter of our own institutional integrity as well. There are lots of checks and balances.”
“The traditional model is not really fitting right now. We have to rethink this,” Murphy continued. “Forty percent of our students are in different locations from where they reside for a lot of reasons. What we’re trying to do is support the students wherever they are, with the resources they need.”
Norris said the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ board met with Murphy and the CSM trustees from that county during a joint meeting with the St. Mary’s County delegation on Sept. 17 to discuss the need and mutual benefits of having a unified budget and predictability of funding.
“Legislation is a poor vehicle for defining intricate relationships for parties that are not in direct control of the legislation being adopted, or be able to easily amend it from year to year,” Norris said in his recommendation that was enclosed with the letter. “General legislation … that is supported by a mutual understanding of the parties subject to the legislation provides those parties domain over their destiny and encourages cooperative and collaborative relationships that garner positive results.”
“Reaching total agreement, even with a [memorandum of understanding] will not be a simple task,” Collins said. “It will require, even beyond the session that we’re planning on Dec. 10, for another discussion to come up with language that will be acceptable for all three jurisdictions. I think the key point is that there is a piece of legislation but it’s essentially the MOU document that will require more detailed discussion on responsibilities and the things that all three jurisdictions are concerned about.”
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY