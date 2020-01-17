The College of Southern Maryland, with the support of its partnership with the Charles County Chamber of Commerce Military Alliance Council, is one step closer to completing the renovation of its Velocity Center in Indian Head thanks to a $500,000 grant that was awarded from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Strategic Demolition Fund.
CSM’s Velocity Center is the only project from Charles County among the 58 Neighborhood Revitalization Awards totaling $6 million across the state, which was announced in December. The Strategic Demolition Fund under DHCD focuses on projects that will accelerate economic development and impact revitalization within their communities. Funds are awarded to local governments or nonprofit community development organizations working outside of Baltimore City, according to a CSM press release.
“The CSM Velocity Center at Indian Head reflects the synergy among partners sharing a common vision,” college president Maureen Murphy said in the press release. “Through partnerships, we can transform our community and this is exactly what we see happening through the metamorphosis of this warehouse space into the Velocity Center.”
Deemed a unique “self-sustaining business model” that seeks to provide professional development for Navy scientists, engineers and employees to enhance the retention of talent, the Velocity Center “is being designed as a space for innovation and collaboration” between CSM, the community as well as the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, or NSWC IHEODTD. The center, according to the press release, will have dedicated space for Navy research, ideation and design supporting small learning workshops and seminars, vendors’ showcases and use of visualization tools, while maximizing the transfer of dual-use technologies and supporting educational partnerships.
In addition to offering opportunities for entrepreneurship and experimentation, recruiting young talent and building goodwill in the community, CSM will also host classes such as computer-aided design, cybersecurity, digital photography, drones/small unmanned aircraft systems, governmental procurement, social entrepreneurship and tech transfer entrepreneurship among many others.
Above all, CSM is adamant that its Velocity Center will be “a critical part of the future creative economic development of the town of Indian Head” and act as a “catalyst for workforce development,” the press release noted.
“We are grateful for our collaborators such as the Military Alliance [Council] and the state of Maryland,” Murphy said.
Honored to have played a part in helping the Velocity Center become a reality, Military Alliance Council Executive Director Pam Frank said the council is “grateful to the state for its commitment to the revitalization efforts of Indian Head.”
“It takes many stakeholders at the county, state and federal level to execute a vision like the CSM Velocity Center,” said Frank, who oversees one of seven military alliances in Maryland. “The community will benefit from our government, academic and industry partnerships.”
As one of three academic recipients of the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Maryland E-Nnovation Initiative Fund, CSM is the first community college to have received a $500,000 endowment. The Rural Maryland Council also awarded a $350,000 grant last November to complete interior renovations and built out CSM’s Velocity Center. It was the largest single grant awarded over the past four years, according to the press release.
Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said DHCD’s $500,000 award “represents a significant investment that will move the Velocity Center toward completion” and is “an essential part” of the county’s plan to facilitate “Indian Head’s economic development and revitalization.”
“The Charles County Board of Commissioners values the continued collaboration, support and coordination with our community partners to achieve this goal,” Collins said. “Indian Head’s economic development and revitalization remains a top priority for our county.”
In an email sent Thursday morning to the Maryland Independent, CSM spokeswoman Karen Smith Hupp said the college is working with its primary partner, NSWC IHEODTD, “to determine their usage and the scheduling process.” The DHCD grant brings the total of funds that CSM has received for the Velocity Center renovation to $1.1 million.
However, she said the college still needs another $1.2 million to $1.4 million to complete the renovation, as “no college operating funds are being used for this project.” CSM will continue to apply for grants and other funding.
“The big cost for equipment is the Makers Space which will be used mostly by the community on a membership type basis,” Smith Hupp said. “This facility will not offer traditional college courses that you find on our other four campuses.”
The Velocity Center, which replaces the previous location of Ely’s Warehouse on Indian Head Highway, is being renovated by the Triumph and Mid-Atlantic Joint Venture. It is anticipated to open in 2020 later this spring.
With the interior work well underway, Smith Hupp confirmed that “the project is on track for a late April/early May completion.”
“The old concrete floor has been hardened, ground and polished, the metal stud walls are up,” she said, “and the HVAC, sprinklers, rough in plumbing and electrical are well in progress.”
“Our partnership with the MAC and the many county, state and federal stakeholders make our economic development and community stronger,” she added.
DHCD Secretary Kenneth Holt said the agency was proud to partner with local stakeholders and agreed that “this vital project will help jumpstart new businesses and contribute to the economic security and growth of Indian Head.”
“Our administration is proud to have committed historically high funding to grow and revitalize Maryland’s rural communities and through the Velocity Center, we are seeing the benefits of that record investment,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in the press release. “This incredible project is a shining example of what is possible when government, our colleges and universities and the local community work together. And, another reason why Maryland is consistently ranked as one of the most innovative states in America.”
For more information about the Velocity Center, go to www.csmd.edu/about/locations/velocity-center/.
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY