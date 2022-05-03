A former Charles County educator with over 25 years of experience has stepped up to make a run at county office for the first time in this July’s primary.
Linda Dade, 68, of Waldorf filed her candidacy on April 12 and is the second Democratic challenger to current Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) in District 3.
Dade, a Charles resident for over 35 years, said she joined the race to give back to the people that helped her when she moved to the county from Boston.
“I believe I am well suited to execute the duties of county commissioner,” Dade said.
She said she would like to ensure that education funding is maintained as the county moves into handling mandates impressed upon it by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state's education reform plan.
Business development is also a major part of Dade’s platform.
If elected, she would like to see non-historical land sites used to help spur business development in the county, especially in towns like Indian Head.
“Indian Head is a passion of mine. We need to start focusing a lot in that area,” she said.
Dade, who served as a member of the Charles County Commission for Women, said voters should vote for her because she is an advocate for the people.
“I feel like I am the people. I’ve been in their shoes. I can relate to them and they can relate to me,” she said.
Dade will face Stewart and fellow Waldorf native Carlos Childs in the July 19 primary. Letonya Smalls, another Waldorf resident, withdrew from the race on April 14 after filing on Feb. 28.
The winner of the July primary will face Norris H. Hanes, a Waldorf resident designated on April 20 by the Republican Central Committee, in November's general election.