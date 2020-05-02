Dahlgren naval base planning range testing May 4-8

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division plans to conduct range testing into the Potomac River on Monday through Friday, May 4-8, that could produce very loud noise in communities surrounding the Virginia naval base on both side of the Potomac.
Testing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a NSWCDD press release. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone — as described in 33 CFR 334.230 — will be restricted during testing.
Due to the dynamic nature of research, development, test and evaluation operations, range schedules can change frequently, the press release stated. For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWC Dahlgren Range and Weapons Testing toll free hotline at 877-845-5656, or visit the Potomac River Test Range website at www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.