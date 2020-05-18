Dahlgren plans range testing this week on the Potomac

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division plans to conduct range testing Monday through Friday, May 18-22, that could produce very loud noises in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Testing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone — as described in 33 CFR 334.230 — will be restricted during testing.
Due to the dynamic nature of research, development, test and evaluation operations, range schedules can change frequently. For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWC Dahlgren Range and Weapons Testing toll free hotline at 1-877-845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website: www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.aspx.
For more information on the range schedule, call the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at 540-653-8152.