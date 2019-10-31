The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is advising Maryland residents to monitor weather forecasts as severe weather enters the area this afternoon and throughout the evening tonight, according to an advisory sent out Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, here is what we can expect:
• There is a risk of damaging thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes statewide, primarily west of the Chesapeake Bay.
• Wind gusts could down trees and power lines.
• Severe weather is expected to move to the state beginning mid-afternoon and potentially last until around midnight tonight.
• Gale warning for the Chesapeake Bay is in effect this afternoon through tonight.
• Moderate tidal flooding is possible in Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties, while minor tidal flooding is likely for most locations along Chesapeake shoreline, but not the Atlantic shoreline.
• Since it is Halloween, these hazards could directly impact those who are outside.
Residents are advised to:
• Heed all warnings and stay indoors during severe weather.
• Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and be sure to have a way to access local forecasts and warnings.
• If you or your family have plans to go out trick-or-treating, make sure your mobile devices are fully charged so that you can receive the latest warnings in your area, including tornado warnings.
• Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.
• Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here.
• Follow MEMA and your regional National Weather Service (NWS) social media accounts for localized forecasts.
MEMA will continue to provide updates as they become available. Traffic, weather, and power outage alerts, as well as severe weather preparedness information, can be accessed on MEMA’s website, at mema.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx. You can also follow MEMA on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook for updated information.