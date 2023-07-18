Crash aftermath

This screenshot shows the aftermath of a pursuit on June 29 that ended in the death of Dejuan Mitchell, 34, of Waldorf. 

 SCREENSHOT BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.

A little over two weeks since a police chase along Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf ended in the death of a Waldorf man, the Office of the Maryland Attorney General has released police dash camera footage of the June 29 chase.

About 16 minutes of footage was released on Monday evening on the Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigations Division’s YouTube page and announced in a press release that same evening.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews