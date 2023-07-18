A little over two weeks since a police chase along Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf ended in the death of a Waldorf man, the Office of the Maryland Attorney General has released police dash camera footage of the June 29 chase.
About 16 minutes of footage was released on Monday evening on the Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigations Division’s YouTube page and announced in a press release that same evening.
According to the video, Charles County sheriff’s officer Keegan Dunn, who has four years of law enforcement experience, was driving southbound on Mattawoman Beantown Road when he received the call of the chase.
Video shows Dunn make a U-turn and head northbound on Mattawoman Beantown Road with lights and sirens activated in an attempt to get ahead of the suspect, identified as Dejuan Mitchell, 34, of Waldorf.
According to the press release, Mitchell was wanted for the alleged assault and car jacking of a woman that had just taken place in the 11900 block of Acton Lane.
Mitchell fled from officers on Route 301 before they could initiate a traffic stop.
Dash camera footage shows Dunn preparing to stop in the area of Mattawoman Beantown Road and Substation Road to lay a spike strip when Mitchell comes into view, nearly striking the cruiser head-on before continuing south on Mattawoman Beantown Road.
Dunn then makes the U-turn as Mitchell passes by and assumes the lead in the pursuit.
Speeds reached about 116 mph in the left lane before Mitchell lost control while attempting to negotiate the bend in the area of the park and ride. Mitchell lost control of his vehicle, nearly striking an SUV in the right hand lane before spinning across the median and crashing into an oncoming dump truck.
Additional footage showed Master Cpl. William Sanders, a 19-year veteran of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and officer Dureyea Toland, who has four years with Charles sheriff’s office, arrive on scene after the collision to check on the status of Mitchell and the dump truck driver.
Mitchell was pronounced deceased on the scene, while the dump truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The woman in the assault, who has not been named, was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office said that all three officers involved were put on administrative leave when the investigation started but have since returned to work.
The independent investigations division and the Maryland State Police Crash Team are handling the investigation into the June 29 fatal pursuit.