Starting this fall, parents will have access to a powerful tool to track the Charles County Board of Education’s work toward meeting goals set out in the district’s strategic plan.
Kevin Lowndes, chief of the office of teaching and learning, Marvin Jones, chief of school administration and leadership, and Steve Roberts, director of accountability, presented school board members with a tour of the new webpage at a recent meeting.
On the new Strategic Plan Data Dashboard, parents and community members will be able to view a menu of data points that measure school performance.
“These metrics are supposed to be the guiding post for the community and for us to hold ourselves accountable to continuously improve and mobilize opportunities for all our students,” Superintendent Maria Navarro said.
The dashboard includes a summary of the three priorities in the school system’s strategic plan and metrics to measure the work done in that particular area using the 2021-2022 school year as a baseline.
School performance data based on I-Ready performance assessments will be available for all grades in reading and math on a bi-semester basis.
For ease of use, data was simplified to show whether students were above grade level, on grade level or below grade level.
Roberts also noted during a work session on Aug. 22 that high school English and math data will expand to include all classes, as the 2021-2022 metrics accounted for only Algebra 1 and freshman English classes.
Comparisons on county performance on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program will also be available once that data is provided by the state.
“The state still has to do the range finding and standard setting [from MCAP standardized tests], so we are anticipating having current student results in early 2023,” Roberts said.
Parents will also be able to view other metrics including the status of career and technology education and two-way immersion programs, Advanced Placement enrollment and school disciplinary data.
Board Vice Chairperson Latina Wilson hoped that the data would be used to ensure there is no uptick in serious student conduct code violations.
“Parents want to know that their students are in a safe environment, and so I think we need to be conscious that there isn’t an uptick of the hard stuff,” Wilson said.