Sammie Antrawn Davis’ trial returned a mixed verdict Friday afternoon, including a partial mistrial.
Davis, 45, was on trial for the 2018 death of Kevin Odell Cox, a Brandywine resident killed in the early morning hours July 1, 2018, as a result of a car crash. Davis was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol per se, and not guilty of negligent vehicular manslaughter and second-degree assault. Three other counts — negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence and under the influence per se, along with driving under the influence — resulted in a mistrial.
Driving under the influence per se allows, but does not require, the jury to find guilt solely based on the blood alcohol content measurement alone, as long as it is above .08, while a standard DUI charge requires that there be some evidence that an individual was substantially impaired by alcohol while driving and that the impairment affected the individual’s driving.
Davis’s trial took most of last week, with closing arguments being delivered Thursday afternoon. The jury returned a verdict to Circuit Court Judge William Greer, who presided over the trial, mid-afternoon on Friday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie delivered the prosecution’s closing argument, and began by reciting the events of the evening. Cox and his girlfriend, Breanna Rodgers, had been driving on Route 228, with Rodgers behind the wheel. Rodgers and Cox’s car, a Volkswagen Passat, had the hazard lights on and was slightly off the roadway on the lefthand side when Davis’ Cadillac Escalade collided with them. Cox sustained a broken neck that killed him instantly, Beattie said, evident by the “hypermobile” nature of his neck observed by one of the responding EMTs.
Beattie reminded the jury of some of the factors the state felt belied Davis’ alleged negligent driving. There were gouge marks found in the pavement that Cpl. Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police said he found when he investigated the scene, Beattie said, which is indicative of a crash that occurred rapidly and with great force. When Davis’ blood was tested for alcohol at the hospital three hours after the crash, Beattie said, his sample showed a .17 BAC, more than twice the legal limit.
Further, Beattie said, there’s no evidence that Davis ever tried to avoid the crash, and he may not have been aware of the other car in the first place. An analysis of crash data recorded by the car’s airbag system showed he never hit the brakes, Beattie told the jury, and instead indicated that he hit the gas. Beattie said Davis was driving at 70 mph at the time of impact.
“Half a second before I’m about to hit the vehicle in front of me, I wouldn’t hit the gas,” Beattie said.
Public defender Zain Shirazi, one of Davis’ attorneys, had characterized the stretch of road where the accident occurred as a “dark roadway,” which Beattie disputed. The car’s flashing hazard lights, he said, should have been enough to alert Davis to its presence despite it being the dead of night. He also pointed out Davis’ speed at the time of the crash as a complicating factor.
“We can’t see anything, so let’s drive 70 mph? Does that make sense?” Beattie asked. “... I submit to you he never saw that Volkswagen Passat, and that’s exactly why this is gross negligence.”
Derrick Johnson, Davis’ other attorney, called Cox’s death “an accident we all wish didn’t happen,” but said that did not change the fact this was not a negligent homicide. He noted that in Beattie’s closing statement, he never addressed the fact that Rodgers had been in another accident that night prior to the fatal incident: In that case, Johnson said, Rodgers had rear-ended another car. Her “very convenient memory” of that night, Johnson said, does not include recollections of the first accident.
In addition to the eyewitness the state called, Johnson said, at least two other people may have witnessed the crash but were not called to the stand. “A lot has been made” of Davis’ speed, Johnson said, “but at night, speed is less of a concern.”
Johnson contended Rodgers was more at-fault for the fatal crash than Davis, saying she had “jumped in front of an oncoming car” at a slow rate of speed, causing the crash: At the time, Cpl. Zimmerman estimated Rodgers’s Passat was moving at around 4 mph.
“What’s more dangerous?” Johnson posed. “Going around a car ... or deviating by 46 mph, merging into oncoming traffic on a highway?”
Johnson raised multiple issues with the police investigation, which he called “minimal and sloppy.” He posited that Cpl. Zimmerman had potentially arrived at a conclusion before the investigation was complete, pointing to an email Zimmerman sent in the days immediately following the crash. In the email, Johnson said, Zimmerman had apparently already arrived at the conclusion that Davis was at fault for the accident and under the influence at the time before reviewing all evidence.
“There was no attempt to figure out what really happened that day,” Johnson said, “and we haven’t been told why. If you only do an investigation to prove what you already thought without evidence, that’s what you’re going to get.”
Rodgers, Johnson contended, had much more reason to lie than Davis, which could explain her hesitancy to testify during the trial.
“There were other people in the room she was worried about telling the truth to,” Johnson said.
Greer denied the state’s request to hold Davis on the count of which he was convicted.
He has a Nov. 20 status hearing.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews