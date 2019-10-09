The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found Wednesday at a SMECO substation.
According to a release, at approximately 2 a.m., police and the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to a substation located in the 12000 block of Substation Road in Waldorf for the report of an explosion and fire. Representatives from SMECO helped first responders with entering the facility due to the presence of high voltage electricity.
Once inside, an unidentified male was found dead around two stories above the ground amongst the high voltage equipment. Because the substation is surrounded by a tall chain-link fence with two gates that were secured with locks, it remains unclear how the man gained entry.
The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. Detectives with the sheriff's criminal investigations division responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. J. Long at 301-609-6502. The investigation is ongoing.