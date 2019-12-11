The Charles County Northern Democratic Club hosted a special forum on Saturday at Grille No. 13 in Waldorf, to seek varying perspectives from business and community stakeholders about what the county’s future may look like as it relates to economic development and improving the quality of life for residents.
Discussion topics included entertainment, amenities, transportation, competitive market trends, how a lack of infrastructure affects consumer behavior, space needs for changing the retail environment scene, the county’s marketing efforts and how residents can become more involved in policy-focused initiatives.
During Saturday’s forum, residents also got an opportunity to ask questions, voice their concerns and present individual ideas to the seven-member panel. Participating panelists included Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D); Grille No. 13 owner Katie Pierce; Ellen Flowers-Fields, associate vice president for continuing education and workforce development at the College of Southern Maryland; development manager Bill Murray; property management assistant Natonya Thomas representing The Shops at Waldorf on behalf of national private real estate service provider Madison Marquette; Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D); and Dexter Bordes, a Waldorf-based developer who owns DM&T Development.
Berry spoke first about the vital role that law enforcement plays in economic development, emphasizing that the county “must come up with a metric” in terms of “how it goes about protecting and serving the community.” He said people won’t be willing to purchase a home, product or service if they don’t feel safe in an environment that’s conducive to their overall quality of life.
“We must always remember that we must expand law enforcement to make sure that we can safeguard the people in our community,” Berry said. “We’ve got to make sure that the dollars continue to flow in an economic way here in Charles County.”
Pierce, having relocated to Charles County nearly 15 years ago for a teaching career before deciding to open an Irish pub in 2013, said one of the issues that exist in the county is a need for more collaboration among business owners.
“I look at economic development as more of community development,” said Murray, who opened the first architectural firm in Charles County in 1974. “They’re simply too important to leave up to the experts. You have to get the community involved. You have to give the energy out.”
Due to the challenge that businesses have with finding skilled and qualified workers across the region, Flowers-Fields said underemployment is detrimental to economic development as too many people “are working multiple jobs in order to sustain housing costs” and other important living expenses.
One of the challenges that CSM has, according to Flowers-Fields, is preparing a workforce for greater opportunities including more profitability so that they can be sustainable in the community. Fortunately, she said the college is working “hand in hand with the county” as well as existing business owners.
“I’m a resident myself so I see what we don’t have,” Thomas said. “That’s my mission: to bring those businesses here ... and the jobs that we want to the county.”
For Collins, “everything begins and ends with a robust economy.” When one looks at that from the perspective of any government, “it’s very clear that the government’s influence, in terms of allowing the private sector to prosper, should be limited,” he said.
“County government should get out of the way in terms of allowing the actual market to prosper. At the same time, there are regulatory responsibilities that are in place,” Collins said. “When you look at robust economies throughout the nation, and the relationship between the private sector and government, it’s clear that the private sector prospers. It blows up when there’s limited regulations and when government does not put itself in a position of trying to stronghold the ability of the market to actually prosper and move forward.”
The community forum, Collins said, is “an excellent opportunity for diverse voices to participate” as economic development isn’t spearheaded by the public sector. It’s the partnership between public and private sectors that allow more opportunities for jobs and businesses to flourish, ultimately creating a better quality of life for the residents who seek to support the community in which they live in.
“Waldorf is unincorporated. When it comes to planning and economic development, we have very few organizations or tools for that,” said Bordes, who is a member of the Westlake Business Association, Economic Development of Charles County Board of Directors and also serves as the board director for CSM’s Foundation. “I do appreciate the fact that [the Charles County Northern Democratic Club] put this together and that we had an opportunity to sit and talk about economic development.”
The Charles County Northern Democratic Club is currently working to provide more updated information on key takeaways and next steps discussed at the forum, as well as follow-up events. Monthly meetings are held the first Thursday of each month, starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more details or to listen to the live Q&A session during Saturday’s forum at Grille No. 13, visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CharlesCountyNorthernDemocraticClub/.
