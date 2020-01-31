Health care, affordable housing, school lunch costs and environmental issues including transportation were some of the things local residents asked about on Saturday during a town hall hosted by Mckayla Wilkes, the Democratic candidate challenging House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), the 20-term incumbent in the Fifth Congressional District, at the Waldorf West Library. Wilkes is running on a progressive platform that includes the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and ending the federal prohibition on cannabis.
“I think overall, she did a very good job,” Waldorf resident Marcia Childs told the Maryland Independent after the town hall ended. “For myself, personally, there’s just some things within Charles County [especially Waldorf] that I’m a little bit more concerned with. I’m not big on having a lot of public transportation brought to the general area and that’s something she had mentioned.”
Childs said she favors transportation systems that would “be better than VanGo,” but opposes proposed alternatives such as light rail which state Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) and Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) have already sponsored bills at this year’s General Assembly session for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.
A Senate hearing for Ellis’ bill was held Jan. 9 while Davis, along with several other leaders and agencies from Charles and Prince George’s counties, testified before the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
During a follow-up interview on Tuesday, Wilkes, who is also a Waldorf resident, told the Independent that having a light rail system connecting “Southern Maryland to other parts of Washington, D.C., or Prince George’s County” would be very beneficial due to the amount of time many people spend in their cars commuting.
Southern Maryland is known as a “bedroom community,” Wilkes said, because its residents “only have enough time during the day” to commute back and forth to work. By the time they get home, there’s a small window to “eat dinner, go to bed and do it all over again in the morning,” she added.
“That’s because of the huge traffic issue that we have in Southern Maryland,” said Wilkes, who currently works for the U.S. Department of Defense but plans on resigning within the next few weeks to focus on her campaign. “Most of us in Southern Maryland travel to D.C. for work, or we travel outside of the community because for one, where we live at, there aren’t a lot of jobs that provide even the wage that you’d be able to sustain yourself on. That’s why a lot of us work for the federal government.”
Although Charles County has commuter buses, Wilkes said it is inconvenient for people who don’t leave home early enough to catch one. She emphasized that having public transportation would be “a huge improvement” for those living in the Southern Maryland region.
“If you don’t wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning, you’re [out of luck] to catch those commuter buses unless you want to drive,” Wilkes said. “It’s almost impossible to get around if you live in Southern Maryland without a car.”
Another concern that Childs shared was about residents like her experiencing issues with their homeowners association. Fortunately, Childs said Wilkes gave them some reassurance that she would look into those issues.
Childs was also happy to hear about Wilkes supporting Medicare for All and likes the idea of it. However, Wilkes said residents were worried about the “cost and quality” of health care and health insurance itself.
“I believe there’s a lot of areas where [Hoyer] is lacking. He has been in office for a very long time and is in a position of leadership,” said Wilkes. “Not only does he not support things like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal, but he actively works against the policies.” She said he was against ending the federal prohibition on cannabis.
Childs, however, is not so sure about older Charles County residents supporting the Green New Deal and questioned what it really means for senior citizens.
“I was just wondering why did she [run for] this position versus being a delegate, and what would make her run against Steny Hoyer without having any political background,” said Childs. “No one actually asked that question [at Saturday’s town hall in Waldorf] but they did ask in a roundabout way.”
One of the benefits of being a representative for Maryland’s Fifth District, Wilkes said, is the proximity to D.C. Being active and having discussions with constituents in the community is particularly important for Wilkes who believes accessibility is a major component of serving in public office.
“We went overtime with answering questions and speaking to constituents. They were just ecstatic and pleased to just have someone listen to their concerns,” Wilkes said. “You could tell they haven’t had that in a long time.”
Wilkes went on to say that Hoyer is “someone who does not support any legislation that would make the lives of the people in his district,” including herself, “a whole lot better because he’s more into holding corporate interests.”
“To me, service means being available. I mean actually representing the constituents in your district, listening to them, taking that into consideration and doing what you can to help them,” Wilkes said. “During Hoyer’s town hall, which I listened in on the other week, there was a constituent who was really upset because her disability benefits were being cut because she decided to get married. … Steny Hoyer gave her a phone number and told her to call someone in his office, and they would be able to help her.”
“I was just thinking well you’re in the position to create legislation to prevent things like this from happening. To me, service is actually putting your money where your mouth is,” Wilkes continued. “A lot of constituents say that Hoyer has helped them individually and that’s fine, when you’re a regular person like me. But when you’re a representative and in a position of power where you can actually do something systemically to change that, then that’s absolutely what you should be doing.”
In an emailed statement, the congressman’s spokeswoman Annaliese Davis said Hoyer “continually meets with individuals and families throughout the Fifth District to hear directly from them about the issues they care about, and is working to address them.”
Hoyer is focused on not only ensuring universal access to affordable, quality health care, but also addressing the climate crisis, improving access to affordable housing, creating good-paying jobs and improving the broken criminal justice system, according to Davis.
“He supports the decriminalization and de-scheduling of marijuana and brought the SAFE Banking Act to the House Floor last year to make important progress on this issue,” Davis said. “His seniority in the House of Representatives, legislative experience and countless relationships throughout the state are strengths that make him uniquely able to both serve his constituents and stand up to the reckless and dangerous Trump Administration.”
Childs said serving constituents should entail making sure they’re treated equally and giving reassurance that “if I’m working just as hard as the person to the right or left of me, there should be no conflict with pay or anything like that.”
“It’s not just about me but it’s about us as a community and getting through it together as best as we can,” said Childs, who specializes in real estate investment. “I have not made up my mind [about who I’ll be voting for] in this year’s election and that’s across the board with everything. I just have not been moved by any individual.”
When it comes to Medicare and affordable housing, Wilkes said other residents voiced concerns about long-term care for senior citizens. Kenia Morrison, an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran from Waldorf, can relate as her mother falls into that demographic.
Morrison said she would like to see “different things” be built in Charles County including a Veterans Affairs hospital and recreation center. She is positive that having universal health care, doing away with community HOAs and standardizing school lunch costs will all be beneficial down the line.
“We have a lot of seniors here. My mom is a senior so I think the HOA does cut into their [retirement] checks. For those of us that are helping our parents and [vice versa], it kind of constricts us both,” Morrison said. “I feel that everybody will have the same dynamic after hearing [Wilkes] talk about the HOA part, universal health care and universal [school] lunch.”
Despite having some uncertainty, Childs said she gives Wilkes the benefit of the doubt and is confident in her ability to keep the momentum going.
“I’m an honest person and to me, this is not about politics. It’s not about a career move. It’s 100% personal for me,” said Wilkes. “I am someone who is directly impacted, and I know the struggle that we go through every day as regular, working-class people. I’m a representative that wants to be accessible, that wants to include the community in the conversation. For too long, the community has felt like they have been ignored and they have not had a seat at the table. I want to be the representative that gives my community that seat.”
