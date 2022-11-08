Ralph Patterson II held an early lead over Stacey A. Lehn as polling results streamed in from Tuesday’s general 2022 election, signifying a clean sweep for Democrats in Charles County.

Patterson held a 65% to 35% lead as of 10:30 p.m. on Election Day in the race to see who will succeed Charles County Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D).

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews