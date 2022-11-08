Ralph Patterson II held an early lead over Stacey A. Lehn as polling results streamed in from Tuesday’s general 2022 election, signifying a clean sweep for Democrats in Charles County.
Patterson held a 65% to 35% lead as of 10:30 p.m. on Election Day in the race to see who will succeed Charles County Commissioner Vice President Bobby Rucci (D).
In the other commissioner races, Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) captured 65% of the vote compared to Republican challenger Joe Crawford's 35%.
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” O. Bowling III (D) garnered 68% of votes, easily holding the advantage over Republican challenger Paul Genevie (32%) in the race for District 1.
In District 2, Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) held a commanding 65% to 35% advantage over Republican Alexandra Rak.
And Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) was confirmed on Tuesday night as District 3 commissioner after Republican challenger Norris Hanes was disqualified for failing to disclose campaign contributions.
In the state representative races, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) led Republican challenger Michelle M. Talkington 63% to 37%.
Incumbent Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D) beat his Republican challenger, Al Larsen, as well.
Delegate races also favored incumbents with C.T. Wilson (D), Edith J. Patterson (D) and Debra Davis (D) leading over Republican challengers James Ashburn, Marquita Bushrod and Tyrone R. Hall, respectively.
Democrat Kevin M. Harris, who was unopposed, was confirmed as the District 27 delegate on Tuesday night.
Monise Alexis Brown held a commanding lead in the race for circuit court after capturing 71% of the vote compared to Sarah Freeman Proctor's 29%.
In the Charles County Board of Education race, Mike Lukas led Letonya Smalls 52% to 47% as of Tuesday night.
David Hancock (43%) and Cindy Coulby (23%) led the results in District 1, where the top two are selected. Fellow District 1 candidates Samichie Thomas and Calvin E. Montgomery Sr. were close behind with about 16.5% each.
In District 2, Brenda L. Thomas and Jamila Smith led the way in a reversal of fortune from the July primary. Smith was slightly ahead of Thomas at 29.6% and 27.9%. Julie Brown, who led the District 2 field in the July primary, was a distant third at about 22% while Jason Henry rounds out the field with 20%.
While in District 3, Nicole M. Kreamer (31.5%) and Dottery Butler-Washington (31.3%) looked set to take the District 3 seats. Richard Wallace (19%) and Deron E. Tross (18%) round out the District 3 field.
In District 4, Yonelle Moore Lee and Linda Warren hold the seats over Andre R. Griggs Jr. in returns as of Tuesday night.
Just like during July’s primary, Election Day numbers will tell only a fraction of the story. Charles County will begin canvassing mail-in ballots Nov. 10 with full certification of results expected on Nov. 18.