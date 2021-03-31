Police arrested two men who were allegedly involved in robbing a 7-Eleven on Billingsley Road in Waldorf on Oct. 12.
A team of Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies and La Plata police on March 25 executed a search warrant on a home in the 900 block of Washington Avenue, according to a press release and a court document. Police responded to a report of two men who allegedly robbed the store last fall of $217.91.
Inside the home, investigators located two stolen handguns, a Polymer 80 “ghost gun,” an AR-15 rifle and enough marijuana to substantiate possession with the intent to distribute drugs, according to the release.
La Plata residents Akiva Yurii Kelton, 18, and Saiquan Leroy Stewart, 19, were each charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and other related charges.
Delante Antonio Ambort, 18, and Syrez Raheem Barber, 22, also both of La Plata, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs, drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms and other related charges.
Kelton and Stewart are being held in the jail, while Barber and Ambort were released on their own recognizance.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews