For residents like Waldorf native Linda Ivko, the pool at the College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus was a much used location for aquatic entertainment and exercise. However, despite a million dollar state grant, the pool will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
“We started using the pool about 40 years ago when my daughter was born,” Ivko told Southern Maryland News. “We took her for swimming lessons when she was 9 months old and progressed through the different levels.”
More recently, Ivko was using the pool for its water aerobics classes until the facility, like most public activities, was closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill.
But as most facilities have re-opened, the pool at the College of Southern Maryland remained closed, disappointing residents.
Karen Westhead of Waldorf said that the pool was “very accommodating” for various groups to take classes from water aerobics to therapeutic classes.
Since the closure of the pool, Westhead has become one of a growing number of residents calling for the return of a large aquatic center in the county.
“Being residents of Charles County and paying our taxes, we should have something available to us,” Westhead said.
While Charles County has outdoor and indoor pools at some high schools that offer some classes to the public, the county lost its large swimming complex when the College of Southern Maryland decided to not reopen its pool.
The lack of a swimming complex is a stark contrast to facilities available in neighboring counties.
Prince George’s County has two major facilities in the Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex in Brandywine and the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex right next to Fedex Field in Landover.
The College of Southern Maryland maintains a wellness and aquatics center on the college’s Leonardtown campus in St. Mary’s County.
And, Calvert County maintains the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.
Southern Maryland News reached out to College of Southern Maryland on the state of the La Plata campus pool and received a two-page response on July 25.
According to the document, significant issues with the physical education center where the pool is housed led to the decision in 2021 to permanently close the pool.
During the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year, hope sprang anew that the pool would return when it was revealed that a $1 million grant from the state was on the way to help facilitate repairs at the facility through the state bond bill also known as House Bill 201.
According to Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), who requested the grant, he asked for the appropriation after speaking with constituents who wanted to see the pool return.
However, the College of Southern Maryland release stated that the full cost of repairs to the pool alone would cost $2.4 million.
Furthermore, a feasibility study revealed 19 areas of concern including “significant” cracking in the pool shell, expired drains and replacements needed for the circulation pump and chlorinator system.
In addition to the repairs, running costs to keep the pool open were estimated at $350,000 to $500,000 per year.
The college's statement added that new CSM President Yolanda Wilson relayed those concerns to state and county leaders in a meeting shortly after the appropriation.
“In that meeting, we explained that the repair and continued operation of the pool requires a multi-million-dollar investment, and it is a venture that CSM cannot afford nor sustain,” Wilson was quoted as saying in the document response, adding that elected officials would explore “all options” to help the school find funding.
While the College of Southern Maryland pool sits empty, several initiatives have been floated to return an aquatics center to Charles County, but when those options will become reality remains to be seen.
In March, Ellis briefed the Charles County commissioners on Senate Bill 130, which tasked the Maryland Stadium Authority with issuing $45 million in bonds for a Charles County Sports and Wellness Center on land near Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
However, the bill failed to make it out of committee after being submitted back in January.
Also, an outdoor aquatic recreation and nature-focused park is planned for the future Pope’s Creek Waterfront Park.
During a July commissioners meeting, it was revealed that between $2 million to $3 million in capital improvement program funds existed to begin work on restoring the shoreline and extending the rail trail to the future park, but an opening date was not discussed at the meeting.
