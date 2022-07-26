Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old male, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers from both the La Plata Police Department and the county sheriff’s office responded to the area of Caroline Drive and Jennie Run Drive in La Plata in the evening hours of July 18 for reports of the shooting.
Officers found the male with a gunshot wound to the arm, which did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the release. The male was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective A. Worley at 301-609-6418.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Reward offered in robbery case
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information about robbery case in the 4500 block of Grebe Place in Waldorf, according to a release from the sheriff’s office sent July 20.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Grebe Place in Waldorf on 11:17 p.m. on July 16 for reports of a robbery.
According to the release, a pizza delivery driver was dropping off food when the occupants of the house stated they didn’t place an order.
When the driver went to leave, a group of juveniles approached and offered to buy the food off the driver. But when the driver reached for his wallet, the juveniles allegedly slapped the boxes out of his hand, stole the driver’s wallet and fled the scene.
The driver gave chase but one of the juveniles allegedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at him.
According to the release, the suspects assaulted the driver and fled the scene.
The driver was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Charles sheriff’s office is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
Anyone with information into the case is asked to call Detective R. Smith at 301-609-3504.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.