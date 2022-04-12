Kennedie Foote, William A Diggs Elementary School fifth-grader, left, stands as the sun while Michael Johnson, science teacher at William A Diggs Elementary, demonstrates the Earth's rotation and other students learn.
Bryelle Paxton, William A. Diggs Elementary School student, left, and Michael Johnson, science teacher at William A. Diggs Elementary School, go over a project during a regional Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement competition.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
A William A. Diggs Elementary School science teacher is one of six state finalists for a prestigious academic award.
Michael Johnson was named a finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching by the Maryland State Department of Education, as announced by a Charles public school system press release last week.
“Johnson motivates his students by making the learning process exciting and relevant while maintaining a high level of rigor,” Leigh Ann Anderson, science resource teacher for grades kindergarten through eighth for the school system, said in the release.
“He is a leader, fosters cooperative relationships with the community, has a broad depth of science knowledge, creates lessons that promote student learning and sparks excitement in all of his students,” Anderson added.
Johnson, who was asked to move from teaching fifth grade to being the school's science teacher by his principal, said he experienced a brief moment of doubt but was excited for the challenge.
“I jumped right into it and started loving it,” Johnson said.
Debra Calvert, principal at Diggs Elementary, said that students are always excited to go to Johnson’s science class.
“He makes learning fun by engaging students in the learning process, whether he is capturing their attention by conducting an experiment, having students build models to test scientific principles or planning ways to capture students’ attention,” Calvert said.
Johnson has performed several projects with students to further their education in science such as building pop rockets made of paper that launch into the sky and hopefully collide with the ceiling above.
“When we look at science, we are looking through a real-world lens,” the teacher said in the release.
Johnson is a co-coordinator of both the Mathematic Engineering Science Achievement and SeaPerch teams at Diggs, and runs STEM nights at the school.
Three mathematics and three science teachers from Maryland were named as the state finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Winners of the award will be announced early next year.
Each winner will earn a certificate signed by President Joe Biden, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and an all-expenses paid trip to an awards ceremony in Washington D.C.