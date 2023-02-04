The status hearings for a Gwynn Park man and his Washington, D.C., co-defendant was reset on Friday after both men refused to show up for court.
George Edward Neal-Bey, 37, of Gwynn Oak and Lamont Maurice Butler, 38, of Washington, D.C., were scheduled to appear before Charles County Circuit Judge H. James West on charges of felony firearm possession with a felony conviction and seven handgun and resisting arrest related misdemeanors.
Both men, who are representing themselves in this case, were scheduled to appear in court virtually.
However, officials with the Charles County Detention Center told West that both men refused to report to the virtual hearing space in the detention center.
The hearing was reset for Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. to give the men another opportunity to appear.
“If they change their minds, we’re here to talk to them,” West quipped before calling the next case.
Neal-Bey and Butler were both arrested after they arrived on scene at a traffic stop in the area of Port Tobacco Road and Valley Road in Port Tobacco on Nov. 13.
According to charging documents, Charles County sheriff’s officers had pulled over a silver Kia Optima at 1:28 p.m. on Nov. 13 for a suspended registration due to an insurance lapse.
Officers removed the occupants of the vehicle and instructed them to call for a ride while the vehicle was towed.
At about 2:15 p.m., a black Mercedes SUV with Butler and Neal-Bey inside arrived on scene.
Documents say officers noticed a firearm on Butler and attempted to take him into custody, as Butler was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
However, Butler allegedly got into a scuffler with officers as they attempted to arrest him and Neal-Bey approached the scene in an alleged attempt to interfere with the arrest.
Both men were taken into custody, and officers allegedly found a 9 mm Polymer P80 pistol in Neal-Bey’s waist band. Documents state Neal-Bey was also prohibited from carrying a firearm.
Charging documents note that both men were wearing clothing items connected with the "Consulate General of Morocco," a group of Americans that claim to be under the jurisdiction of the Morocco Consular court, according to enforcetheconstitution.org, a website dedicated to resources for Moorish Americans.
Both men were ordered held in the Charles County Detention Center ahead of their trial date on April 12.