A discrimination suit against Charles County Public Schools will proceed after a motion to dismiss the case was partially denied.
The decision was made by District of Maryland Judge Theodore D. Chuang on Sept. 21 to remove some charges from the suit brought by Verniece Rorie, former principal of Gale-Bailey Elementary School.
In a 26-page opinion, Chuang granted a dismissal on two counts of age discrimination and a due process claim against then-Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein.
According to Chuang’s opinion, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act held sole remedy in dealing with such cases as the reason for the dismissal.
A claim of breach of contract between the school board and Rorie was also dismissed.
“Where the amended complaint does not even allege facts showing that there was a contract between Rorie and the board, the breach of contract claim will be dismissed,” Chuang wrote in his opinion.
Motions to dismiss on other charges, including race discrimination and an age discrimination claim brought under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, were denied, and will now proceed in court.
Rorie, who was transferred to a vice principal position at another school and then retired this past summer, is seeking $500,000 in the discrimination suit brought against the Charles County Board of Education, former Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill and Hollstein.
The suit claims that Rorie was suspended from her position as principal at Gale-Bailey Elementary after an October 2019 incident where a male student made inappropriate sexual remarks during a game of “monster tag” and grabbed a female student.
The male student and two others involved in the incident were suspended for three days, while Rorie, who was not present the day of the incident, was suspended for five days without pay and removed from her position at the school.
According to court documents, Hollstein said the community’s loss of confidence in her leadership and a grade fraud complaint, which Rorie called “unfounded,” were reasons for her removal.
Rorie and then-Vice Principal Timothy Rosin were both removed from the school due to the incident.
Rosin, who was transferred to work as a special education teacher at John Hanson Middle School and later F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, filed a $1 million suit against the board, Hill and Hollstein on April 21.
Bryan Chapman, who represents Rosin, said this week that he filed in opposition to a request to dismiss the case. According to court documents, the response was filed on Sept. 28.