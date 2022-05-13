A police dispatcher and a VanGo bus driver are being hailed in assisting the apprehension of an alleged stabbing suspect, according to a press release from Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
James Pernell Knott, Jr. 27, of Indian Head was arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing that took place at the Smallwood Park and Ride in Waldorf on May 9.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center at 7:30 p.m. on May 9 for reports of a stabbing victim. According to the release, the male had been driven to the hospital by a relative.
Preliminary investigations showed the victim had allegedly been stabbed with an unknown object at the Smallwood Park and Ride in Waldorf after an argument between himself and Knott.
The release stated that male was driven to the hospital by his cousin and was treated and released.
Information about the alleged assault was relayed to a police dispatcher who took it upon herself to immediately review surveillance footage of the Smallwood Park and Ride parking lot.
“She was able to find the assault on the footage she reviewed and provide officers with a detailed description of the suspect including the clothing he was wearing,” the release stated.
Several hours later, a VanGo bus driver who was aware of the situation observed Knott at the Smallwood Park and Ride and notified police, who arrested him without incident.
“This was an outstanding arrest in that the police dispatcher took quick and immediate action on her own in an attempt to identify the suspect,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said.
“The bus driver followed through by calling officers when he observed the suspect in the parking lot the next day. Due to their teamwork, a dangerous person was quickly apprehended,” Berry continued.
Knott was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault and ordered held in the Charles County Detention Center without bond on May 10.