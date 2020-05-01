District man charged in La Plata hospital incident

A Washington, D.C., man was arrested and subsequently charged with failure to obey law enforcement, possession of contraband, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and trespassing after an incident that occurred on April 26.
According to charging documents from La Plata Police Department officer Clements, shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata for the report of a disorderly trespasser in the emergency room lobby.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, who were ordering the trespasser to leave the property.
The trespasser, later identified as Howard Junir Thomas, 50, refused to leave. Sheriff’s office deputies advised him that he would be arrested were he not to leave the premises. Thomas then allegedly stated “Okay, then, take me to jail.”
La Plata Police Department officers made contact with Thomas, who was again advised that failure to comply with CRMC security personnel’s orders to leave and law enforcement orders could lead to his arrest. Thomas allegedly remained seated in the emergency room lobby and due to his non-compliance, was arrested.
Officers escorted Thomas to a marked patrol vehicle and requested his full name and date of birth. Thomas allegedly stated his full name was “Howard Thomas, no middle name, date of birth 10/13/1969.” Officers entered the name provided into the local criminal database, but it returned no results. Another database was searched that again gave no results for the name and date of birth provided.
Officers searched Thomas’ wallet in an effort to positively identify him through government-issued identification. Inside the wallet were allegedly two Social Security cards, one with the name “Howard Thomas” and the other “Antonio Garcia Jr.”
Additionally, a Washington, D.C., identification card was located as well as a District of Columbia — Department of Corrections identification card, both containing a picture of Thomas. However, the name “Howard Junir Thomas” was allegedly printed on the Washington ID and “Howard Wedge” on the Department of Corrections card.
Thomas was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where medical personnel cleared him for intake. Once inside, Thomas was searched again by officers, when a “suspicious, white colored, crystal like substance” was allegedly found on his person.
Officers conducted a field test on the suspicious substance using a “Sirchie Nark Cocaine ID Swipe” test kit. The test kit indicates that upon contact with cocaine, the pink colored swipe will turn blue in color. A small amount of the substance was placed on the wipe, at which point officers observed the wipe turn blue in color, an indication of possible cocaine presence.
Officers noted that Thomas’ behaviors created an unnecessary response by law enforcement units during the coronavirus pandemic, thus creating the potential for exposure. Thomas was released on his own recognizance on April 26 and his trial is scheduled for July 7.
Twitter: @RVollandIndy