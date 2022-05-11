Charles County’s first public charter school has launched its “Art and Innovation Fund” as a part of a celebration of National Charter Schools Week.
Phoenix International School of the Arts, operated by Phoenix International Incorporated, announced the $100,000 fundraising initiative in a press release sent May 9. The school is set to open in fall 2023 and has yet to secure a building.
According to Angelica Jackson, chief executive officer at Phoenix International School of the Arts, the fund will be used to build up the sound stage and innovation lab at the school, which was approved last year by the Charles school board.
“It is directly for one of the key and critical spaces that’s going to be in our school,” Jackson said.
Residents can donate to the lab by visiting tinyurl.com/DonatePISOTA between now and May 16.
The innovation lab will be used for the school’s Phoenix International School of the Arts 101, which teaches students about the creative process and how to use the process in their arts and core academics classes. The lab will host laser and vinyl cutters, 3D printers and other tools to teach students how to build and create.
Once open, students will be given prompts based on different social challenges and have the opportunity to brainstorm ideas and research solutions to create a product for a given product. The lab would help students with problem solving skills and give them an opportunity to interact with the community.
The innovation lab and soundstage are apart of Phoenix International School of the Art’s plan to integrate arts within the education process.
“It will not be a haphazard process it will be the foundation of our business,” Winsome Waite, board of trustees member, said.
The curriculum will integrate multiple arts disciplines such as music and dance into core education classes as well as arts-focused classes to stimulate students to learn in a more interactive way.
Phoenix International School of the Arts plans to host 125 students in grades six and seven when it opens in fall 2023. Jackson hopes that the school will be able to obtain a waiver from Charles County Public Schools to host grades six through eight when it opens.
The school is expected to eventually expand to accommodate middle and high school students.
A location for the school has not yet been determined, but is likely to be housed in or near La Plata after a previous plan to use a building on Catterton Place in Waldorf was scrapped.
National Charter Schools week runs from May 8 to May 14 in celebration of the nearly 7,700 public charter schools across the country, serving nearly 3.6 million students.
Maryland hosts 50 public charter schools which serve nearly 25,000 students. The only one currently open in Southern Maryland is the kindergarten through eighth grade Chesapeake Public Charter School in St. Mary’s County.
