Drainage system updates continue after record rainfall years

At Tuesday’s Charles County Board of Commissioners meeting, the county’s Drainage Systems Improvement Program was discussed. The program is designated for stormwater management on public and private properties in the county.
The planning department’s Jason Groth explained that there has been more rainfall in recent years — a record in 2018 — so, a specific program has been developed to deal with drainage issues.
“Back in 2018, who could forget it,” Groth said. “We had more rainfall in one year than we had since we have been taking rainfall records. Because of that ... we had a significant increase in citizen complaints.”
Groth said suggestions on moving forward were addressed in October and direction from the commissioners was taken.
“In many cases, you have to see where the problem is coming from: public or private property,” Groth said. “[Public Works] have gotten 540 requests for draining issues and closed 530 cases.”
He said planning group management has received 120 requests for maintenance and repairs, and has closed 112 of those cases, a 97% completion rate.
Groth explained that, of the cases that are not closed, they are generally ones with “work still in progress,” that came in later. He said that if it is in progress, they leave the case open.
“Small scale fixes, within the public right of way, are the areas we have been very effective,” Groth said. “When it goes off of our public right of way ... those are the areas that need a more comprehensive approach.”
Groth said a “matrix and a plan” was taken to receive complaints and adjust accordingly. He said, in an effort to determine legal responsibilities, multiple county departments are involved in the repair process.
There is a priority level in which requests are dealt with, Groth explained. Large scale issues are of first priority on the request list. He said responding to small scale issues is an area “we are doing very well on.”
“Large scale issues that require a significant design effort and construction, that is first and foremost,” Groth said. “There is always the desire for the county to make improvements to help our citizens, but many of these cases can be on private property. There is a certain amount of liability to consider.”
He said that the first consideration in the process of which projects to take initiative on is based on “the level of severity and the risk to public health and safety.”
Engineering Program Manager Alicia Afroilan said a website was created to obtain all of the drainage complaints in one location and handle them accordingly.
“In order to bring all of these needed improvements together, we created a comprehensive drainage improvement program,” Afroilan said. “We started by creating a standard operating procedure.”
Afroilan said the first step in the operating procedure was data collection and the drainage issues that were being reported because they “were coming in in different ways.”
“We wanted to centralize the data collection. With our new website rollout, we will be using the forms feature to allow citizens to easily report an issue,” Afroilan said. “It will help easily disperse information to appropriate departments for action.”
She said that once the information reaches the appropriate department, each department will see what the other is working on, and a collaboration effort will occur — to finish the projects in a more efficient manner.
There is a four-step process to integrate the projects. Step one, Afroilan said, is to investigate. Step two is to diagnose the issue based of safety and other factors. Step three is to resolve the issue, and the final steps include processing drafts for approval and the commencement of project prioritization.
Afroilan said they are prioritizing issues based on a “point system,” which is subject to a number of factors such as public safety and property concerns. The higher the point value, the high priority the project is.
“Issues involving public safety are given a high point value,” Afroilan said. “The next step in the process is planning and implementation. PGM will rank the projects. The Department of Public Works will review our team’s rankings and confirm projects for implementation.”
The projects will be ranked on the following factors: evaluation and prioritization score, estimated schedule and funding sources.
Step four, she said, is resolution and funding. “Once the projects are ranked, and funding sources are confirmed and identified, the projects will be routed to Capital Services for design and construction.”
After the fourth step is finalized, the local community needs to be informed. “As a final step, [Capital Services] will keep them informed through the resolution process. This will include public information meetings, as well as notification of key project dates and milestones,” Afroilan said.
She said, for non-county owned drainage systems and structures — such as systems on private property — there needs to be a policy recommendation.
“We are currently working with the county attorney on this action item,” Afroilan said. “Then we can address our process for approval by refining the prioritization matrix. After that we can begin ranking projects and recommending for approval.”
“We have developed a flow and process,” Groth said. “The one thing that we are still working on is how to approach private property issues, especially since there isn’t a health safety issues.”
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD