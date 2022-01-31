Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shut down a Waldorf pharmacy last week as the result of a year-long investigation.
Agents from the DEA's Washington Division’s Tactical Diversion Squad, in partnership with Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Prince George’s County Police, executed an immediate suspension order on Northgate Pharmacy in Waldorf on Jan. 27.
“Charles County sheriff’s detectives, members of the DEA, Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and officers with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office office worked collaboratively with this case,” Charles Sheriff Troy Berry (D) said. “Our mission is to help eradicate the illegal distribution of drugs that have negatively impacted the lives of many families.”
The facility was shutdown in the wake of an investigation into Vincent Ippolito, 62, a pharmacist and the owner of the pharmacy, and Denise Marie Shifflett, 45, of La Plata.
Ippolito stands accused of dealing narcotics to an undercover officer, while Shifflett was accused of conducting street deals of controlled substances obtained at the pharmacy.
Ippolito was also accused of trading narcotics for sexual favors.
Both Ippolito and Shifflett were indicted in August.
According to the Maryland Case Search website, Ippolito pleaded guilty to charges of distributing Oxycodone on Dec. 22, 2021, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 24.
Shifflett pleaded guilty to one count of felony controlled dangerous substances on Dec. 29, and was sentenced on Jan. 13. Shifflett pleaded not guilty to three other felony distribution charges on that same date.
“The diversion of pharmaceutical controlled substances is of great concern for the DEA and taking criminals like this, who use their position in the community to take such advantage of vulnerable people, is why we do what we do,” Jarod Forget, special agent in charge of the DEA's Washington Division’s Tactical Diversion squad.
Forget commended the Charles sheriff’s office, Loudon sheriff’s office, Prince George’s County Police Department and Charles state’s attorney’s office for their work in the investigation.