Chandler and Hope, an American bald eagle pair, have returned to their 8-foot-wide nest at Port Tobacco River Park where Charles County residents can watch them raise their young — an egg was laid on Monday — from a viewing stage at the park or up close on a live camera streaming on YouTube.
Linda Wheeler, past president and current membership chairwoman of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, and one of the directors of the Port Tobacco River Conservancy, said this will be the second year the mated pair can be observed this way, although she estimated the pair has set up home in this particular nest, which she said has grown to 8 feet in diameter, for the past eight years due to the size of the nest.
“We are excited to be entering our second viewing season to be viewed by the camera,” Wheeler said. “The first egg last year was laid on Jan. 31, and the second egg was laid three days later.”
Brenda Nairn-Davies, a member of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society and the American Eagle Foundation, and a retired teacher at St. Peter’s School in Waldorf, said, “This was followed by a third egg. One of them turned out not to be viable.”
At around 4:22 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Hope laid her first egg of the year. Nairn-Davies added that “the Chesapeake Bay watershed has a higher rate of eagles laying three or possibly four eggs when compared to the rest of the country.”
A search for “port tobacco eagle cam” on YouTube or pasting www.youtube.com/watch?v=qj8hyeROG9w in the web browser will take you to the live feed of the eagles.
Rachel Ammerman, interactive media and community outreach coordinator for Charles County’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism, said, “We held a contest last year, with the winning selection naming the male as Chandler and the female as Hope.” Which was particularly appropriate, Wheeler said, since Chandler’s Hope, a homestead which was built in 1740, overlooks the park.
Wheeler said that American bald eagles “live for about 30 years and, in general, mate for life unless they lose their mate or some other drama occurs.“
“Although it was not always that way,” she added. “In 1977, there were only about 44 pairs of eagles in Maryland, now there are 1,200 mating pairs.”
“That was because they banned DDT,” Nairn-Davies added, referring to Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, a once-common insecticide that caused eggshell thinning in birds of prey. “When they banned DDT, it helped bring back the bald eagle and the ospreys.”
Wheeler said that she noticed the mature eagles with their eaglets when visiting the area soon after the park area was purchased.
Regarding the eagle cam, Wheeler said that the camera is mounted 120 feet high in the tree overlooking the nest, is powered by a large solar panel mounted at ground level in front of the tree and has its signal fed to a computer system at the Port Tobacco Marina across the river where it is connected to the internet.
Ammerman added that the eagle cam was installed in November of 2018 and that the YouTube website has a live chat feature that is monitored by volunteers and members of the Audubon society.
Wheeler said that the chat room hours will be limited this year from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to sunset during the week. The chat hours on Friday and Saturday are 4 p.m. to sunset.
“The idea this year is that we always want to have in the chat room someone who is knowledgeable, so we call them moderators,” Ammerman said. “Most, if not all, are members of the Audubon Society.” She said a wrench symbol beside the chatter’s name “indicates that the chatter is a moderator of the chat room.”
“The moderators in the chat room are specifically moderating just the chat — answering questions, providing information on the eagles and park, etc.,” she said. “A few of them do have access to adjust the camera, but not all of them.”
The overhead camera can zoom in and pan around in order to examine specific areas of the nest or actually follow the eagles if they walk out onto adjoining limbs.
Wheeler noted, and Ammerman agreed, that last year there were days when up to a thousand viewers watched the eagle family.
“And from all over the world,” Nairn-Davies chimed in. She added, “Eagles are in all the states except Hawaii, with the highest concentration in Alaska. But Maryland is in the top 10 in terms of numbers.”
“They are scavengers, but their diet mainly consists of fish,” she said.
Nairn-Davies noted that the home range of the eagles is normally up to 5 to 10 miles, but in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed fish are so plentiful that the eagles live much closer together. Wheeler said that another eagle nest is about a half mile south from the home of Chandler and Hope. The hatchlings usually leave the nest around June, she said.
Nairn-Davies explained that the eagles migrate during the summer and fall, but the male usually stays closer to his nest in order to protect his territory.
At the park, a marked buffer zone of over 200 yards has been established and marked around the tree and eagle’s nest to protect the eagle family, Wheeler said. Two viewing telescopes are mounted on the viewing deck just outside the buffer zone to provide a close view of activities at the nest.
Donna Fuqua, public information specialist for the Charles County government, said the Port Tobacco River Park Tom Roland Natural Resources Area was officially opened in 2017. She noted that the land was purchased in 2014 through the Trust for Public Lands with planning for the park beginning in 2016.
She said the park has 4 miles of trails, interpretive sign panels, an eagle observation deck and eagle cam, wetland and pond observation decks, picnic grove, a paddle-in camp site, outdoor classrooms and multiple benches throughout.
“Supporting partners include the Audubon Society, the Port Tobacco River Conservancy, the Department of Natural Resources and other local organizations,” Fuqua said.