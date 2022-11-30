The first I-Ready results of the year are in for Charles public schools, and the results show some improvement for area youngsters.
The Charles County Board of Education was briefed on the numbers during a work session on Monday evening discussing the results of the most recent survey.
“We did see a decrease of the number of students in the red and we also saw an increase of students in the green,” Steven Roberts, director of accountability, told board members.
The i-Ready online assessment was given to students in grades one-through nine during the fall testing period between Sept. 1 and Oct. 7.
Student placement was recorded between five levels from above grade level to being three grades below their current grade.
Some 16,620 students were tested during the fall period in math and 17,218 students were assessed on their reading skills during the initial testing period.
For math, students showed a slight increase of on grade level learning, with 8% testing early on grade level with students testing on or above grade level increased to 3%.
Both numbers were a percentage point increase compared to last year.
The number of students far below grade levels showed a marked decrease, with only 22% testing two grade levels below during the fall portion of the 2022-2023 school year to date compared to 24% last fall.
The amount of students testing three or more grade levels below decreased from 31% in the 2021-2022 school year to 29% now.
The amount of students one grade level behind grew slightly from 35% to 37%.
Reading scores saw a similar increase with students on or above grade level, increasing 2% to 11% and 13%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
The amount of students two grade levels behind decreased by 2% to 18% while the amount of students three grade levels or more behind dropping 1%.
The amount of students one grade level behind on reading skills also jumped one percent compared to last year to 32%.
While the results were a marked increase compared to last year and on par with the state of Maryland, the results still lag behind national metrics and the national pre-pandemic norms.
When asked if he was happy with the numbers, Kevin Lowndes, chief of teaching and learning, said improvement was always the goal, but that the school system is always looking at ways to support students who need to get caught up.
“We want to improve so we’re always looking at what can we do and what type of supports can we give to help our students get caught up,” Lowndes said.
Lowndes also said that the 90-minute math block for students was broken up to allow time for students to be split into groups to receive help based on skill level.
The district has also worked to increase knowledge of online tutoring for students who need help, which has shown to provide gains for students that take advantage, Lowndes added.
The next i-Ready assessment period is scheduled for the month of January with the final assessment scheduled for May 1 to June 2.