Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed two people on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to a press release by the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.

Taje Gabrielle Berg, 25, of Waldorf and Bekaye Diakite, 42, also of Waldorf, were killed just before 1 a.m. in the two-car collision on Route 301 near St. Patrick’s Drive.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews