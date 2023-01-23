Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed two people on Saturday, Jan. 21, according to a press release by the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.
Taje Gabrielle Berg, 25, of Waldorf and Bekaye Diakite, 42, also of Waldorf, were killed just before 1 a.m. in the two-car collision on Route 301 near St. Patrick’s Drive.
Troopers were called to the area at around 12:53 a.m. on Jan. 21 and called in the agency's crash team due to the seriousness of the collision.
A preliminary investigation showed that Berg, driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla, was traveling southbound on Route 301 when she failed to stop for a red traffic signal.
At the same time, Diakite, who was driving a 2019 Toyota Camry, was making a left from St. Patrick’s Drive to go north on Route 301 when he was struck by Berg on the driver’s side of his vehicle, according to the state police.
Berg was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata where she was pronounced dead.
Diakite was flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Hospital in Largo where he was also pronounced dead.
An investigation into the early morning wreck is ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police at 301-392-1231.