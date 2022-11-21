Easements are on the mind in Nanjemoy after a Thursday evening town hall on broadband access and easement challenges.
The community meeting on Nov. 17 was hosted by Charles County Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) and served as an opportunity to update the public on the county’s work to expand broadband access in western Charles along with ThinkBig Networks.
Dee Anna Sobczak, chief operating officer at ThinkBig Networks, encouraged residents to use word of mouth to get information out about the need for residents to grant easements.
The project has slowed due to problems getting some residents to grant easements to the broadband company.
“I think it’s really important that we get the community to come together and neighbors talk to neighbors,” Sobczak told Southern Maryland News.
According to the Nanjemoy Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout Project webpage, about 102 customers have been connected to Think Big Network’s systems as of Nov. 4.
The vast majority of those connections are in Nanjemoy, where 93 customers are currently connected while the remainder connections are in Cobb Neck.
Sobczak said that another 11 customers were set to be connected by Nov. 18.
While supply chain issues have disrupted the delivery of some equipment required to connect homes, a common theme during conversations on the project have been the need for easements.
County officials and ThinkBig Networks representatives were at the meeting to help fill out easement forms and ease concerns about what the agreements would entail.
“ThinkBig will not own your property. They’re simply using your property to put lines in and they will maintain those lines,” said Gina Markovich, who is with the Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management.
Under the agreement, ThinkBig Networks would obtain space about five feet away from the roadside to dig about 18 inches underground to place fiber optic cable for internet service. Placing the lines underground was preferred to placing the lines on poles to avoid damage from storms and cut down time required to connect homes in the rural areas.
Homeowners are not paid for the easements.
Reactions from residents were generally positive to to the Thursday evening conversation.
“As long as there’s more information pushed out to this part of the county, then I think that the county as a whole understands a need of what is called the southwest end of the county because we’re kind of considered the forgotten folks side,” Neuftearia Starks-Bey of Nanjemoy said.
Coates told Southern Maryland News that projects like the Nanjemoy-Cobb Neck buildout show that the western end of Charles County isn’t forgotten.
"Broadband is a needed service, it’s a required service. It’s not optional,” Coates said.