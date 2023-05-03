After weeks of conversation on the fiscal 2024 budget, Charles County residents had their say last week during the annual public hearing on the budget.
The April 26 hearing served as the public’s opportunity to give their feelings on the $525 million budget proposed by commissioners as well as the constant yield tax rate.
The commissioners’ efforts to fully fund the board of education’s request received rave review from attendees.
“Because of your support, a lot of people are choosing to stay,” Linda McLaughlin, a Newburg resident and Charles public school educator, told commissioners.
“There are a lot of veteran teachers who are staying because of the raises that are going to be coming our way. There are a lot of new teachers who are also going to be staying that I have personally worked with recently,” she added.
As a part of the fiscal 2024 budget, commissioners fully funded the board’s $218.7 million funding request, a $6 million increase from the current year.
The funding will help support implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.
The extra funding will also allow the school system to tackle a number of priorities over the next year.
As a part of the budget proposal, the school system has $16 million in salary, wage and benefit increases based on the Blueprint, which requires teacher salaries to start at least at $60,000 a year by fiscal 2027 as well as bonuses for various teaching milestones.
The system has also pledged about $1.8 million to expand prekindergarten classes through the College of Southern Maryland and about $2.4 million to support college and career readiness.
Charles public schools’ budget is rounded out by $256 million in state spending, a $35 million increase compared to the current year, $4.7 million in other local funding sources and $970,000 in federal funding.
“It’s always a feel-good moment whenever we get that positive feedback and we can fully fund the budget,” Commissioner Thomasina “Sina” Coates (D) told Southern Maryland News.
Sean Heyl, president of the Education Association of Charles County, told commissioners that he was pleased by their commitment to fully fund the budget, but shared his concerns about growth in the county and how that could effect the school system.
“While the county continues to grow, I’m concerned that the budget will not reflect the ongoing growth in our school system,” Heyl said.
Residents also had an opportunity to weigh in on the constant yield tax rate, which affects the real property tax rate.
Commissioners are proposing to keep the tax rate at $1.14 per $100 assessment on real property taxes.
While the commissioners are not raising the yield tax rate, holding the rate at its current value could still lead to an increase on residents’ tax bills due to increased assessments on property.
Residents like Jacqueline Alexander of La Plata requested the commissioners use the constant yield tax rate of $1.08 per $100 of assessed value.
Using the constant yield would maintain the county’s tax revenue on property taxes at levels similar to this year’s revenues and could give residents a break on their tax bills.
“Although the property tax rate has not increased, we are proposing the constant yield be place into effect in order to protect our residents, especially those that are on a fixed income,” Alexander said.