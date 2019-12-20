Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) held a community forum on Dec. 12 in Marbury to seek perspectives from faith-based leaders, nonprofit representatives and school and elected officials as it relates to addressing homelessness in Charles County.
The forum, which was held at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, featured separate panel discussions with nonprofit and governmental stakeholders as well as three Q&A sessions. Charles County Democratic Central Committee elected member Vontasha Simms shared her personal story about experiencing homelessness before Amanda Harris, chief of services to end and prevent homelessness in Montgomery County, gave a presentation.
“It’s one thing when you’re homeless and you’re by yourself. But it’s another issue when you’re homeless and you have children,” said Simms. “As far as being able to get out and get resources, that’s not always readily available, especially in certain communities and environments.”
Unfortunately, Simms — whose grandson made national headlines after he was found dead in a swing at Wills Memorial Park in May of 2015 — said a lot of people who are homeless suffer from mental illnesses or disabilities, especially military veterans that “end up on the street” because they have no other place to go.
There are voucher programs that need enhancing and should include a continuum of care, Simms said, so that homeless families or individuals can be sustainable “in the long run.”
“While being homeless, I unfortunately lost my grandson … because my daughter was suffering from a mental health crisis,” she said. “There is a great need that’s been worked on but there’s a lot left to be done.”
During her presentation, Harris said her Montgomery County agency has a total budget of more than $24 million with 30% of total expenditures going toward prevention efforts. By offering a wealth of programs from homeless family and single-adult services to special needs housing and health care, Harris said her agency’s mission is to not only make homelessness a “rare, brief and one-time only” event, but also help those vulnerable individuals achieve a higher quality of life.
“There’s over 17% of people that are at 200% of poverty. In Montgomery County, the housing costs are significantly higher so it makes it really hard for people to live there,” said Harris, noting that the county’s population is about 1.1 million. “Over 50% are housing burdened [which means] that they’re paying more than 30% of their income towards rent. And, most of them are paying more than 50% of their income per check.”
In addition to providing financial assistance, Harris said her agency specializes in prevention case management as there are a lot of senior citizens who have eviction notices and “may need some home health aide services.” She also emphasized that homeless families need more assistance with getting connected to other services.
Unless bigger issues like affordable housing and stagnant wages are addressed, Harris said there is a greater possibility that people will continue “entering the homelessness system.”
“It’s the ones that are making $10, $11 an hour and they’re trying to work two jobs so they can pay that motel down the street $350 a week to be able to stay in one room,” LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. Executive Director Sandy Washington said. “That’s why this is important for us to look at what we’re doing, how we’re doing it and what resources are out there in the community.”
To date, Washington said LifeStyles has received applications from more than 180 people seeking emergency shelter through its Safe Nights program, which began in October and runs until April.
It’s also important to consider varying definitions of homeless and homelessness, Washington said, as the public doesn’t understand that there are different levels to the latter.
“Every night, we’re playing musical beds,” Washington said. “We need to look at all of those resources that are out there and who’s available to do it so that we’re not all serving the same 10 homeless people, but that we’re serving the other 90% that are out there and in need of help.”
“I experienced a number of people who are homeless in Hawaii. But the difference there is that they’re not going to freeze to death. Here, you do and it’s a problem,” said Rev. Robin Taylor, rector of St. James’ Episcopal Church located in Indian Head. “We have not done well with providing homes. It’s hard and it’s complicated. … We are committed to working on this to the very best of our ability.”
Lt. Christopher Pachik, a former heroin addict who was homeless seven years ago and has since worked for The Salvation Army which helped to turn his life around, said the organization provides a wide array of services for those facing homelessness. They include local homeless shelters, transitional housing programs, permanent supportive housing and re-entry resources.
The Salvation Army also offers “financial assistance to cover emergency overnight housing costs or refer those facing housing and food insecurity to partner programs with emergency shelter services.” About 15% of all homeless people are “considered chronically homeless” and at least one out of 30 kids experience it every year. Veterans make up about 8% of the homeless population and are “exceptionally vulnerable,” according to the organization’s website.
“It’s a sad thing when we have children in our community who don’t eat,” said Arline Arnold, co-founder of a Waldorf-based grassroots nonprofit called The Arnold House, which is now in its fourth year of raising awareness of hunger and homelessness in Southern Maryland. “We have a food pantry that’s open four days a week. We ask no questions. If you show up at our door, we will gladly provide you with whatever you need. We don’t ask for any I.D. or where you came from, or if you’re working.”
The Arnold House was founded after discovering “that many families and individuals were living in tents on undeveloped land throughout the county, or living in local hotels because they cannot afford housing.” Most of those vulnerable individuals that identify as the “‘working poor’ and/or those on a fixed income” typically have little to no money left for food after their bills are paid, according to its website.
“Homelessness is really one of those words that [doesn’t have a real] definition because it covers so much. We have working families and working homeless families,” Arnold said. “We reach out to those around us and learn from those who do what we’re currently doing. We’re thankful for that.”
Statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that in 2014, “Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties contained the second highest share of the homeless population in the state at 14.5%.” In addition, “the number of homeless, unaccompanied youth and children increased by 7.3% while there were 654 homeless veterans,” The Arnold House’s website also noted.
“What we don’t see are the children and families in private, secluded areas of our county,” Clarence Arnold said. “They live where they live because they can’t afford housing or where their housing is, it’s near their job and allows them to walk to work. We have to address this issue. We have to change our thoughts about what homelessness is.”
Charles County NAACP branch president Dyotha Sweat said homelessness is “a crisis” in the county as those vulnerable individuals are “sometimes afraid, ashamed and embarrassed to speak up.” That’s why it’s vital for leaders and advocates in the community to “see what the signs are” and extend a helping hand with finding resources so people “can get to where they need to be,” she said.
“In 2018, we were providing 41 beds at at time. Now, we have 100 beds. Thanks to our leadership in Southern Maryland, we’ve made those beds available as the needs have grown,” said Amanda Chesney, executive director of homeless and housing services at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington. “Local funding is so important for this effort. If we feel the needs and see the needs, we have to pay to meet those needs. We’re not right now. We need more support from our local elected officials and the community to help meet the needs of our citizens that are in the most vulnerable positions.”
The homelessness forum concluded with a governmental panel discussion followed by a Q&A session. Ellis shared best practices for addressing homelessness in Charles County through his work as a member of the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee to End Homelessness.
“We can no longer afford to continue a piecemeal approach to addressing homelessness in our county. We must start working together valiantly to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our county — especially our 568 homeless children, homeless families and homeless veterans — are provided for,” Ellis said in a press release. “We can no longer accept and ignore our kids going home on weekends with no food, and families living in tents in the woods. That’s what this forum is about.”
