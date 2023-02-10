An email regarding allegedly inappropriate government credit card charges made by Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) is the latest spot of contention for Charles County commissioners.
Southern Maryland News was made aware of an email sent in the early hours of Feb. 7 by Mark Belton, county administrator, to all commissioners. The person that forwarded the email to Southern Maryland News requested to remain anonymous.
Southern Maryland News contacted several commissioners, including Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson II (D), Amanda M. Stewart (D) and Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D), all of whom confirmed the authenticity of the email.
The inappropriate charges were linked back to $1,509.19 worth of charges made on Collins’s behalf to a Charles County government credit card in June 2022. Those charges included stays at the Dunes Manor Hotel in Ocean City for family members and tickets for his wife to attend certain events.
Belton stated in the email that the charges violated the standard operational procedures of the board regarding both the credit and purchasing card policy as well as the county commissioners' expense policy.
According to the email, county commissioners' office staff attempted to initiate a budget transfer request from Collins’ official business mileage account to his official business events account to prevent the events account from showing negative.
Belton said in the email he denied the request, and instead authorized the office of fiscal and administrative services to issue an invoice for the entire payment.
“I rejected the budget transfer request due to the appearance of having taxpayer funds appropriated for one purpose being used instead to resolve an overage in an account caused by the improper use of a county government credit card,” Belton wrote.
He added that he was requesting advice from commissioners on Collins’ request for a payment plan to repay the $1,509.19.
The email stated that the county had established payment plans for debt previously in cases where the county had overpaid an employee or to address utility payments for residents.
But, Belton went on to say that granting the request in this case for a payment plan would make the situation worse.
“This is a case where Commissioner Collins incurred charges improperly, left the debt unresolved for approximately nine months and may have done so indefinitely had staff not brought it to his attention,” Belton wrote in the email.
A request was then made for the board’s advice on how the request for a payment plan should be handled.
“A county employee would likely be separated as a result of any similar set of circumstances,” Belton added.
Stewart told Southern Maryland News that she requested the issue be placed on the open session of the commissioners' Feb. 14 agenda, but the matter had instead been assigned by Collins to the closed session.
Bowling said he intended to request the matter be brought to open session during the Feb. 14 meeting.
Collins denied wrongdoing when questioned by Southern Maryland News, stating that the charge request was made for a room for family members at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference.
“There is nothing in our standard operating procedure that would preclude this,” Collins claimed.
He added that the matter was pushed to closed session to “preserve the interest of county employees,” adding that it was placed in the closed session as a personnel matter.
Collins stated he intends to repay the full amount.