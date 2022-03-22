Calvert and Charles counties have been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Calvert has been chosen to receive $22,142 (Phase 39) and $68,129 (Phase ARPA-R) and Charles has been chosen to receive $72,781 (Phase 39) and $224,949 (Phase ARPA-R) to supplement food and shelter programs in Southern Maryland, according to a release from United Way of Southern Maryland.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by FEMA and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of representatives from local government, churches and nonprofit agencies including United Way of Southern Maryland, will determine how the funds awarded to Calvert and Charles counties are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary agency, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Calvert and Charles counties have distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with participation from Calvert Meals on Wheels, St. Anthony’s Ladies of Charity, Project ECHO Homeless Shelter, Calvert Churches Community Food Pantry, Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, Lifestyles of Maryland, Our Place Waldorf and Community Ministry of Calvert County.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Christine Michelsen, director of Community Impact at United Way of Southern Maryland, for an application by calling 410-535-2000 or emailing impact@unitedwaysouthernmaryland.org. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, April 8, at 2:30 p.m.
