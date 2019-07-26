North Point High School graduate Asante Blackk, who has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his co-starring role in the four-part Netflix series “When They See Us,” was the center of attention Tuesday morning when he visited the Charles County Government building to receive accolades from the county commissioners and be interviewed for a live Facebook broadcast.
With his sisters, Akaiya and Akina, brother, Addae, and mother, Aiyana Ma’at, in the audience, Blackk, which is his stage name, joined Samerya Montgomery, one of only 11 National Champions for the Children’s Miracle Network, on the dais for accolades from the county commissioners.
“We’re very fortunate to have so many outstanding youth deserving of recognition that live right here in Charles County,” Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II said.
Collins said that Blackk began his acting career at the age of six, appearing in productions by a local theater club and was the president of the North Point High School theater club last year. He was also recognized as a Most Promising Actor by the Maryland Thespians, which supports middle and high school theater programs.
“When They See Us,” directed by Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay, recounts the story of five young men living in New York City who were falsely accused of the brutal attack and rape of a woman jogger in 1989. The four-part series has become the most-watched program on Netflix since its debut in May, with over 23 million views.
“We invited you here today to let you know that we’re very proud of you, and we know that this is just the first of many great things to come for you,” Collins said as he presented Blackk with a citation on behalf of the county commissioners recognizing his achievement. “God bless you.”
Following the ceremony, Blackk paused to chat, shake hands and pose for selfies with fans as he made his way to the county’s television studio for a Facebook live-stream followed by a more in-depth interview for the county’s TV channel, CCGTV.
Even before his Emmy nomination, Blackk was on the move, constantly meeting fans, doing interviews and being courted for roles in new productions. But if his exhausting schedule was wearing on him, Blackk certainly did not show it on Tuesday.
After his TV interview, sitting in the studio with his family, Blackk said that it’s important for him to maintain a balance between the demands of developing his acting craft while also taking time for his family and friends.
“I think it’s all about balance and really being able to multi-task and do multiple things at one time while also being focused on your goals and knowing what you’re headed for,” he said.
“My friends have been super, super supportive,” Blackk said. “They completely understand that sometimes I go out of town, or I’m working on something so I can’t hang out. When I’m back and have a moment, I always make sure to connect with them and connect with my family.”
Most of his friends are fellow actors too, Blackk said with a laugh, so they understand that hectic lifestyle.
Blackk’s sister Akaiya said that even though she’s been seeing less of her older brother lately, she supports his career.
“I feel like that’s a part of what he does, so as long as he’s doing what he wants to do, it’s fine with me,” she said.
As a mother of five children — the family’s 3-year-old child Ayinde stayed home Tuesday — as well as Asante’s manager, Aiyana said that it’s important for her to stay grounded so that she can offer counsel as needed.
“We have a lot going on all the time,” she said. “In terms of Asante’s path, I’m really looking for him to take the lead. We’re giving guidance as his parents, of course ... but he’s a young man, he’s coming into his own, and it’s really important for me to know what’s comfortable for him.”
Blackk said that he decided to focus on acting between his eighth and ninth grades.
“I actually hadn’t done any plays in a while,” he said. “North Point has a great theater program, and I had just started there. I really felt at home in that theater program and in these plays. I felt like I was exactly where I knew I was supposed to be. And that kind of solidified my quest to become an actor.”
An avid film watcher, Blackk said his own acting style has been informed by a wide range of screen actors, including Academy Award winners Mahershala Ali, Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep.
Blackk said that the actors he admires are able to transcend the immediate context of the story and connect in some way with the viewer in a way that’s personally meaningful.
“That’s what I really love about acting and I really love about the craft of filmmaking itself,” Blackk said. “Just really seeing these people do their things, it made me want to become a better actor and study what exactly they were doing to really be the best that I could be.”
“When They See Us” has garnered a total of 16 Emmy nominations, including for directing, music and writing as well as for acting. Blackk’s co-stars Michael K. Williams and John Leguizamo have also been nominated for outstanding supporting actor.
The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
