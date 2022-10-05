For Miles Davis, 14, the love of chess started with learning the game from his father, Sean Davis Sr.
It was competition and strategy that hooked Miles to the game.
“When I was five, I first stated playing and a lot of times I just wanted to take pieces,” the La Plata teenager told Southern Maryland News.
The love of taking pieces advanced to learning the strategy of the game and turned into recreational games with family, and eventually his first tournament in February 2014.
That year Miles, then a student at William A. Diggs Elementary School, won first place in the kindergarten division in Charles public school system’s winter chess tournament held at Thomas Stone High School.
Now eight years on, the current DeMatha Catholic High School student has advanced from simply playing chess tournaments to directing them.
Miles said he got the idea to organize chess tournaments after conversations with Vaughn Bennett, executive director of the DC State Chess Federation.
In August Miles hosted his first Be Empowered Chess Tournament at Second Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. During that tournament, he said he found fun in the game even if he wasn’t at the table himself.
“I saw a lot of people that had fun competing against each other and they were happy with their trophies. And seeing those trophies with my brand name on it was cool to see,” Miles Davis said.
The tournament was sponsored by the teenager’s personal brand, Be Empowered, a clothing company he in 2020.
The idea for the company came from speaking with his parents, who are both entrepreneurs.
“Why wouldn’t I start my own business when they both have one,” Miles said.
April Davis, Miles’s mother, said she was amazed about her son’s work.
“He is growing and evolving at such a rapid pace,” April Davis said.
“I am often amazed but not surprised, Miles has always show signs of being advanced,” April Davis continued.
With his tournaments, Miles is working to expand access to the youth in the area by helping players sign up for memberships with the U.S. Chess Federation.
The federation is a nonprofit organization that “empowers people, enriches lives and enhances communities through chess,” according to its website.
Miles says that tournament directors can buy bulk memberships to help other players sign up, removing a financial barrier for joining the organization.
His work with chess has also been noticed by the U.S. Chess Federation.
According to April Davis, a spokesperson from the federation reached out to Miles, but it was unknown as to what a future partnership might entail.
Outside of chess, Miles is interested in pursuing a career in mechanical engineering and computer science, and plans to continue working to expand his clothing line and chess tournaments.
Charles public school system will hold its annual fall chess tournament at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
All players grades K-12 are eligible to participate. Players should register at https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2022-ccps-fall-chess-tournament/ by Oct. 19. No walk-in registrants will be accepted.
Spectators will be welcomed at this year’s tournament. For more information email abriscoe@ccboe.com or kmodes@ccboe.com.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews