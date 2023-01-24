The Charles County Military Alliance Council on Jan. 19 hosted an inaugural event highlighting the work happening at Naval Support Facility Indian Head.
The Velocity Center in Indian Head played host to the first ever State of the Station event, which brought together Charles government staff and officials from Naval Support Facility Indian Head to discuss some of the base’s work in furthering national defense.
Pam Frank, executive director of the Charles County Military Alliance Council, told Southern Maryland News the event served as a way for the council to communicate what the base needs from the community.
“They [Naval Support Facility Indian Head] cannot do any lobbying and that’s where our partnerships come in. We learn what the challenges are and then we take them immediately to our federal, regional and local delegations,” Frank said.
Capt. Todd Copeland, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac, described some of the challenges facing the base, which include competing for private sector workers.
“We are competing with everybody else in the national capital region,” Copeland said, stating that 85% of the workforce at both bases in Indian Head and Dahlgren, Va., that make up Naval Support Activity South Potomac are civilian workers.
Staying competitive means making the base a destination for potential employees to work in a field that is vital to the U.S. Navy, according to Copeland.
“Energetics is a given right now in the United States Navy. They cannot fight wars without it,” Copeland said.
Things that go boom
Ashley Johnson, technical director of Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, detailed some of the history and recent projects that have been conducted at the facility over the last few years.
Naval Support Facility Indian Head began life as a naval testing facility for cannons and transformed over its 125-year lifetime to become the Navy’s testing facility for energetics materials.
Johnson said during his presentation that energetics are a multitude of materials that go into everything from missiles to mines and ejection seats for aircraft.
According to a presentation that Johnson provided, energetics fall into three categories — ingredients, which are the individual materials that go into a compound; formulations including explosives, propellants, fuels created from various ingredients; and energetic material systems like fuzes, rocket motors, warheads and other materials.
These materials are used in all phases of navy operations in the air, on the surface of the ocean or under the sea.
Last year that work went into the certification of the Navy’s first new undersea explosive in 20 years, PBXIH-143. Johnson called it “the most advanced undersea explosive we’ve ever seen,” but declined to give further specifics.
Support facility Indian Head also spearheaded an operation to develop a non-destructive procedure to test the functionality of ejection seats in the F-35 after a manufacturer of the seats detected a fault that may have stopped the seats from activating.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian head Division also held a war game in July last year at the Velocity Center, which is part of the College of Southern Maryland.
The exercise, which was piloted by the Office of Naval Research and the Technology Transfer Office, was used as a test to bolster the Navy’s capabilities in the South China Sea.
Opportunities for collaboration
Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin said Thursday’s event was an opportunity for community leaders to understand the base's needs and work toward collaboration efforts to help aid the facility’s goals.
“I think it provided some very clear insights into some of the great opportunities and also some of the challenges where the base might need help,” Paulin said.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the day encapsulated the last four years of work in developing the Velocity Center through CSM to boost development outside the base.
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said in is remarks that the base and its work was a "huge priority."
Cardin, who appeared virtually, said that $15 million in the federal fiscal 2023 budget went toward research at Naval Support Facility Indian Head. He added that he was advocating for more public arsenals such as the base at Indian Head to increase military manufacturing capability.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division is planning to host an Industry Day event at the Velocity Center on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will serve as an opportunity for new and existing industry partners to learn more information about work at the base.
For more information, visit www.nasea.navy.mil.