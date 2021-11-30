Charles County students will have an opportunity to sign up for various career and technical education programs at area high schools from now through Dec. 21.
Students in grades eight through 10 can apply for the programs, including the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, the Teacher Academy and several programs through Project Lead the Way, according to a press release from Charles County Public Schools.
Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit organization that provides experiences for students in the fields of biomedical science, engineering and computer science.
Charles public school students can register for programs in engineering and biomedical science, which are available at all schools except North Point High School.
Eighth graders can apply for two programs next school year at both Maurice J. McDonough High School and North Point High School.
Students that sign up for the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education program will have an opportunity to study assorted topics related to natural resources, agricultural development and environmental science. And, students interested in the performing arts can sign up for a dance program that includes jazz, ballet and contemporary dance styles.
According to the release, students that are accepted into either program will be enrolled in McDonough High School.
If a student lives outside the enrollment zone, bussing will be provided.
Eighth graders can also apply for career programs at North Point High School. Some 16 programs from collision repair to biotechnology to cosmetology are available for students who wish to apply.
All students who are accepted will be enrolled at North Point High School and will be bused to the facility even if they do not live in the enrollment zone.
The Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute is also providing a training course for students at all Charles high schools.
Part of the University of Maryland, the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute serves as the state’s training and education system for all-hazard responses. Students will have the opportunity to receive instruction at real fire houses across the county and receive education during in class instruction.
Students in the program will be required to pass eight certification exams during their time in the program.
For more information on Charles County Career and Technical Education programs, visit the Charles County Board of Education website at www.ccboe.com.