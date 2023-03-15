A group of 20 residents and community leaders arrived on a recent Saturday afternoon at Serenity Farm in Benedict to pay respects at the gravesite of enslaved Black Americans.

Franklin A. Robinson Jr., who owns Serenity Farm with his sister, Theresa Robinson, led attendees on March 4 in a history lesson on graves found at the rear of the property where an old tenant house once stood.


