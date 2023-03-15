A group of 20 residents and community leaders arrived on a recent Saturday afternoon at Serenity Farm in Benedict to pay respects at the gravesite of enslaved Black Americans.
Franklin A. Robinson Jr., who owns Serenity Farm with his sister, Theresa Robinson, led attendees on March 4 in a history lesson on graves found at the rear of the property where an old tenant house once stood.
Robinson said that his family had no idea at first that the burial site was on the property.
"When we purchased the property, no one said, 'Oh by the way, there is a burial ground down there so just be careful,'" Robinson said.
The first discovery of any remains was made in 1982 when Franklin A. Robinson Sr. discovered a skull while digging a water line to the house.
At the time, no one knew the identity of the remains, so the elder Robinson wrapped the skull in a pillowcase and kept it in their home.
About 20 years later, the 2012 derecho weather event caused a tree to fall on the tenant house, destroying the historical structure.
At the same time, Julie Schablitsky, now chief of cultural resources at the Maryland Department of Transportation, was working on a project searching for remains of a British encampment in the Benedict area from the War of 1812.
Schablitsky detailed the original search in the 2020 documentary “Remembered by the Wind,” which covered the process of exhuming, identifying and marking the previously forgotten graves on the farm and the history of the enslaved Black Americans who lived there.
“We were primarily interested in a War of 1812 encampment where about several thousand British encamped there in August of 1814,” Schablitsky said in the film.
During a tour of the area, Robinson Jr. mentioned the story of the skull found on Serenity Farm. Schablitsky agreed to take a look, and took the skull kept by Robinson Sr. to the Smithsonian Institute, where forensic anthropologists identified it as having belonged to a Black man.
The confirmation sparked the idea to search the area for a burial ground, but Schablitsky was adamant that the search could not begin without the support of the local Black community.
“Whether or not we went forward with investigating this site was not our decision but theirs. These are their ancestors,” Schablitsky said.
The state transportation department reached out to the Charles County African American Heritage Society, which gave its support to the project.
The remains of about 23 enslaved Black Americans were found where the tenet house once stood.
Researchers believe the remains belong to enslaved people who were owned by Charles Somerset Smith and Henry Arundel Smith, both of whom were white, between the late 1700s and 1809.
The Smith family owned several plantations in the area including the land that would become Serenity Farm.
The most preserved remains appeared to be those of a man named Abraham, who died at age 30, who attempted to escape to freedom with another man, Moses, who was 40, in July 1778.
According to “In This Place, a Discovery Guide for the Benedict Region,” both Abraham and Moses were captured and returned to the plantation where they later died.
After the study was complete, the remains were reburied and marked with a stone.
Dorothea Smith, president of the Charles County African American Heritage Society, praised the Franklin family for helping to preserve Black history.
“I have the most respect for Franklin and the farm,” Smith told Southern Maryland News. “Charles County is not noted too much for remembering the history of our people but we’re doing a better job now."
During the remembrance ceremony earlier this month, attendees took turns reading aloud 57 names of enslaved Black Americans that were owned by the Smiths.
Robinson Jr. told attendees the name reading ceremony was a way to honor all those who were enslaved since there were not enough remains to positively identify everyone who was laid to rest at the site.
Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, said that sites like the Serenity Farm burial ground are key to telling the story of Southern Maryland.
“It isn’t just about bricks and mortar. ... It’s really what makes us as a people, what is our history, who were we and who are we going to be?” Walker said, calling the experience healing.
Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), said that people need to “learn to embrace our history a little more because we can learn who we really are.”
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) were also in attendance for the event.
The Enslaved African American Burial Ground at Serenity Farm is open for visitation only by written request or as a part of a scheduled tour due to the location and sacred nature of the site.
For more information or to schedule a tour, visit https://serenityfarmatbenedict.com/burial-ground/.