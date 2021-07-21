On Tuesday, a standing-room only crowd packed into the Nanjemoy Community Center to hear a presentation on a plan to bring fiber optic internet to the region.
Employees from ThinkBig Networks, which is based in Chestertown, were on hand explaining the five-phase project that would bring internet with speeds of up to 1 gigabyte per second to area homes.
But with the excitement came frustration from a subset of the community that felt that once again, they were being left behind.
“We live in an area that we call the Bermuda Triangle,” Neuftearia Starks-Bey, a Nanjemoy resident said.
Starks-Bey lives on Route 344, northeast of Nanjemoy proper sitting just off route 6.
The homes in this area are not a part of any of the five phases of installation for ThinkBig Network’s broadband plan.
The lack of service was a frustration for residents like Starks-Bey, who said her neighborhood was in an “unserved area.”
Natalie Turner, who lives in the community of Hunters Spring with Starks-Bey, said she has to rely on other WiFi services like HughesNet Satellite internet service to get online.
According to Turner, while her house was built with the infrastructure in place, the area does not have any underground phone or internet lines.
Steve Turner, Natalie’s husband, called the situation frustrating.
“We don’t have telephone service, we don’t have internet service that’s not spotty,” Steve said.
Dee Anna Sobczak, chief operating officer for ThinkBig Network, said that they were excited to bring the program to Nanjemoy.
To help facilitate the project, ThinkBig had representatives on hand to guide residents through easements that would allow the company to install fiber optic lines.
Surveys were also provided by Charles County government to help gauge interest in participating in the installation process.
Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) said the surveys allowed the community to tell them where service is needed.
Mark Wagner, chief executive officer spoke with several route 344 residents after the two-hour presentation, and was hopeful that the company would be able to establish fiber optic lines in the area in the future.
The current multi-phase plan was approved by county commissioners on Dec. 15 with $2.6 million invested by the county, and another 2.9 million added by the state.
The program is slated to bring fiber optic service to 1,408 residents in the Nanjemoy and Cobb Neck areas.
The five-phase buildout of fiber optic lines in Nanjemoy began on Jan. 4, with completion of all phases expected no later than August 2023.
A four-phase effort to build out lines in Cobb Neck also began on Jan. 4, with an estimated completion of all phases in September 2022.