Charles County Board of Education members got a preview of the requirements placed upon the district in order to implement a myriad of changes brought on by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
Christina Miller, coordinator of district innovation, and Karen Acton, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, presented the plan during a Board of Education work session on Monday.
“We’re trying to create habits here in Charles County and the state of Maryland that will make our schools competitive with schools around the world,” Miller said.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future was born from recommendations made by the Commission on Innovation and Excellence, better known as the Kirwan Commission, which met between 2016-2019.
Commission recommendations to address a plethora of issues in the Maryland School system were combined into the blueprint, which passed in the 2020 Maryland General Assembly but was vetoed due to COVID-19 related funding issues.
The veto was overridden during the most recent General Assembly session and updated by House Bill 1372 to address timeline and increase technology funding and add requirements for summer school, tutoring and trauma and behavioral health services.
The bill covers changes in everything from early childhood development to career readiness pathways and resources to increase student success.
A major conversation point was the expansion of full-day prekindergarten classes to students with the inclusion of private community providers starting in the 2022-2023 school year.
The bill also created a three tiers for children based on family income proximity to the federal poverty level, with tier 1 including four year olds in family incomes less or equal to 300% of the federal poverty level.
Tier two includes four year olds in families with incomes between 300% and 600% of the federal poverty level, and tier three encompasses all students more than 600% of the federal poverty level.
The tiers also determine the level of cost sharing to deal with funding provisions for quality education that’s expected to start at about $10,940 for fiscal year 2023 and rise to as high as $19,526 in fiscal year 2030, with adjustments for inflation.
While tier one students would be paid for by a mixture of state and local shares, tier three parents could be saddled with the burden for tuition for tier three students could fall to the parents.
Board member David Hancock was deeply concerned, stating that the system could “culturally divide” who gets a public education should parents have to pay the full cost of pre-kindergarten education on their own.
Miller stated that the board could decide not to charge tuition, but the board would not get state funding for tier three students.
Teachers could also see an uptick in salary, as the Blueprint requires a 10% increase in salary above negotiated schedules every year until June 30, 2024.
Base salaries for teachers are required to expand to $60,000 on July 1 2026.
The school system will also be required to adapt curriculum instruction to ensure students meet new college and career readiness standards by 10th grade, and ensure students that fall behind get caught up by the time they graduate.
Behavioral health and accountability requirements were also outlined during the meeting.
Another concern was increased funding from requirements that would not be covered by state funding.
According to Acton, those costs include paying additional staff and teachers and finding additional rooms for full-day prekindergarten requirements.
“We really gotta work without legislatures and our county commissioners to get the funding,” Latina Wilson, school board chairperson said.
Charles County Public Schools will be required to submit a Blueprint Implementation Plan by June 15, 2022.
Miller said that the district’s plan will be available no later than April 1, 2022.