Farmers, ag experts explore opportunities for reclaimed water

Farmers and local officials learned about issues associated with water quality research, new water filtration and treatment technologies, as well as updates on reclaimed water regulations for Maryland agriculture, during a series of free half-day workshops held Wednesday at the historic Bel Alton High School.
The workshops, hosted by the University of Maryland Extension Charles County Office in partnership with CONSERVE, were themed “The Water Reuse for Agriculture: What Growers Need to Know,” which focused on using recycled water as an alternative irrigation source for agriculture.
Rachel Goldstein, an assistant research professor at the University of Maryland, said the workshops provide farmers, wastewater treatment plant operators, county officials and any other interested parties with the most up-to-date research and information on how water reuse fits into current farming practices and regulations, according to a press release.
Recycled water presents an additional irrigation water source for farmers, Goldstein said, that is highly-regulated, safe and reliable in face of increasingly unpredictable weather.
“The whole workshop was kind of an overview of water reclamation and its potential uses in agriculture,” workshop coordinator and Charles County agriculture/food systems agent Alan Leslie said. “It ended with a back and forth discussion between some of the experts and local farmers.”
Leslie said most of the farmers who can benefit from having an alternative irrigation source are all for it.
However, it’s just a matter of getting that water from wastewater treatment plants to the farmers.
“It’s not going to be immediately available but is something that’s being encouraged and could potentially happen in the future,” said Leslie. “The biggest output of this was just education. I don’t think too many people here are going to have a new irrigation source, but just learning about the process. Hopefully, it will be something that we get implemented more of in the future.”
According to Leslie, the three main takeaways from the workshops are that using reclaimed water for irrigation is good for farming and the environment; there are real-world examples that have already been implemented; and that the public perception is that this as an acceptable practice in general.
“We’re at the point where we have collected a lot of research and findings regarding this use of reusing water to produce food,” said CONSERVE project director Amy Sapkota, who is also a professor at the University of Maryland College Park’s School of Public Health. “Our extension and outreach team wanted to hold half-day workshops with farmers in municipalities to share what the CONSERVE findings are and to also figure out ... how can we facilitate the adoption of water reuse practices that can enable us to continue to grow our food.”
CONSERVE specializes in projects related to nontraditional irrigation water sources, next-generation on-farm technologies, innovative extension/outreach and experiential education.
Exploring nontraditional irrigation water sources “have become national priorities for ensuring agricultural water security and the sustainable production” of food supply, due to climate change “placing severe stress on freshwater resources used for agricultural irrigation,” CONSERVE’s website noted.
Having conducted a needs assessment to solicit concerns from more than 900 growers, Sapkota said it was clear that those individuals are “primarily concerned about water quality and the costs.”
They also want to know if they’ll be able to save money by potentially using a recycled water source.
“I think it was very interesting to look at the state of Maryland as sort of a case study, and how we can get the water to the farmers. That has been our common theme today [at the workshops],” Sapkota said.
“It could cost in the millions to build that pipeline from a wastewater treatment plant to the farmer,” Sapkota added. “There’s been a lot of brainstorming around that today and how we can actually make this water reuse scenario for food production happen here in the state of Maryland.”
